How to add £15k to your home's value in 24 hours

The housing market is changing with rising interest rates affecting mortgages and house sales. If you're looking to sell your property soon, you may be seeking out ways to increase its asking price. JustHire experts have revealed the six ways to add up to £15,000 to your house value in 24 hours…

1. Declutter for an 11 per cent increase

The cleanliness of a home is often associated with how well it has been looked after in general. Plus, a cluttered home often makes the rooms look smaller. Pay special attention to the rooms that heavily influence a buyers decision making such as the living room and kitchen. Hire a skip and have a clear out and place items in storage if needs be during viewings. Research found that removing unnecessary bulky items and clutter can increase its value by 11 per cent.

A tidy garden will help sell your home

2. Paint for a 25 per cent increase

Recent studies have revealed that a newly painted property can drive up its value by 25 per cent. In fact, blue walls tend to be the most popular colour with buyers as it promotes calm, leading them to believe that the property holds a positive atmosphere. Keen to redecorate? How about this Dulux blue paint?

Dulux Easycare Washable and Tough Bright Skies, £10, Wickes

3. Get gardening for a 10 per cent increase

Clean windows, a tidy garden and freshly painted front door can increase a property's value by 10 per cent. A third of Brits admit that they would pay 25 per cent more for a kerb appeal and 93 per cent admit that they are more likely to attend a general viewing if the garden is well maintained.

REVEALED: 28 easy tricks to make your home sell fast without spending a penny

4. Clean up street litter for a 12 per cent increase

General street litter can decrease property value by 12 per cent. Potential buyers don't just look at the home, but the overall environment. Although it may be a tedious task, ensure that your street is free from litter and if you can, avoid viewings taking place on ‘bin day’.

Planning permission increases a property's value

5. Add a shed or outdoor storage for a 10 per cent increase

It has been reported that 82 per cent of estate agents believe that storage solutions such as a shed and modern furniture can increase property value by 10 per cent for just a couple of hundred pounds. Not only will this clear clutter, but also invite buyers to believe that the property has been looked after.

Narrow shed, £164.99, Christow

6. Request planning permission for a 10 per cent increase

If your property holds the potential to extend, obtaining planning permission can entice buyers to increase their offer by up to 10 per cent. This is because they are reassured that their plans can come into fruition, and they are not taking a gamble on a property that they wish to improve. Of course, securing it may take a little while, but that initial email will only take a few minutes – take the plunge!

