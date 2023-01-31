The late Queen's sombre corgi graveyard revealed The late monarch created a mini graveyard for her pet pooches

Corgis have become synonymous with the late Queen Elizabeth II and her beloved pooches that passed away before the monarch have been laid to rest in a special graveyard.

The dedicated resting place is located on the Sandringham Estate and poignant images reveal that there are even tiny headstones dedicated to some of the dogs she lost.

The headstones are for dogs Sugar, Candy and Susan, three of the Queen's most loved pets, and are situated within a grassy area of the estate.

Susan was the Queen's first corgi

The Queen's father, King George VI, arguably sparked Elizabeth's obsession with Corgis after she was gifted her first pup Susan on her milestone 18th birthday in 1944.

All of them include the dates when the dogs were born and also when they died. Additionally, the words: "The faithful companion of the queen," are engraved on the slabs.

Three of Her Majesty's dogs have headstones

Her Majesty had over 30 dogs in her lifetime and it is believed that some of her former pets are buried elsewhere, at other royal residences, such as Balmoral Castle.

Despite it being a place used by Queen Elizabeth II for her own pets, it was in fact first created by Queen Victoria when she lost her beloved border collie.

When Queen Elizabeth II passed away, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson inherited the Queen's pet dogs, Muick and Sandy and they are looking after them at their home, Royal Lodge.

The engraved slabs have heartfelt messages

The pampered pups are used to an ultra-indulgent diet of fresh beef, corn-fed chicken, lamb and rabbit prepared especially by the Queen's army of royal chefs.

Royal chef Darren McGrady explained the menu would be "chosen and sent to the kitchen every month by Mrs Fenncick, who took care of all the dogs at Sandringham."

It has also been reported that the late Queen used to make stockings for each of her beloved dogs each year for Christmas. We wonder if her son Andrew followed on the tradition?

