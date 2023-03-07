Why Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge could go to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie The Duke of York is reportedly moving out of his Windsor home

King Charles III has requested that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle vacate their UK home Frogmore Cottage, and there are reports that Prince Andrew is also being asked to leave his home of Royal Lodge in a major royal property shake-up.

If Prince Andrew departs the home he shares with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, here's why one of his daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie could take over his lease…

Royal Lodge could be set for a new tenant

A National Audit Office report details the terms of the Duke of York's lease, explaining that it can only be passed down to his offspring or widow.

It reads: "The terms of the August 2003 lease agreement between The Crown Estate and HRH the Duke of York prevent him from gaining financially from any increase in the value of the property, as the freehold rests with The Crown Estate and the leasehold cannot be assigned to anyone else except to his widow or his two daughters (or a trust established solely for their benefit)."

It seems more likely that the lease will instead be broken by request of His Majesty, in order to ask Andrew to leave the property.

Andrew pictured inside his current home

Also there is the fact that the sisters may not wish to take on the vast property with millions of pounds worth of upkeep. Princess Beatrice is also settled in the Cotswolds now with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their daughter Sienna and Princess Eugenie could be tipped for a move to the US just like Harry and Meghan.

Whomever does move into the Grade II-listed property is in for a real treat as it boasts 30 rooms and 21 acres of land.

See inside their wonderful garden space...

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson films inside private garden

Loading the player...

Sarah Ferguson's YouTube videos have revealed that the residence has a beautiful conservatory and beautifully manicured grounds.

It is unknown where Andrew will live after he moves out of Royal Lodge, and as for his ex-wife Sarah, she is said to have purchased a multi-million pound London property in June 2022. Pictures obtained by the Daily Mail show it is a terraced house with Georgian style sash windows.

