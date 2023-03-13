Mike Tindall reveals support from podcast listeners after opening up about Zara's miscarriage The couple experienced two unexpected baby losses

Mike Tindall has revealed the "astronomical" amount of supportive messages he received from his podcast listeners after opening up about his wife Zara's miscarriage.

The royal appeared on This Morning on Monday alongside James Haskell, with whom he hosts sports podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, to talk about their show.

Although the podcast is predominantly rugby-based, the duo have also touched on more serious subjects such as mental health and miscarriages.

James and Mike host The Good, The Bad & The Rugby together

James and his wife Zara, who are proud parents to Mia, nine, Lena, five, and little Lucas, one, sadly experienced two unexpected loss of pregnancies following the birth of their eldest daughter.

While chatting to presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Mike revealed that he received an enormous amount of messages from listeners of the podcast after talking about the couple's baby loss. Listen to what he said in the video below…

"When, unfortunately, me and Zara went through a baby loss when Zara was five months pregnant and the amount of people who wrote to me and got in touch is astronomical," said Mike. "Everyone assumes that having a baby is easy and it's not. Unless people get around that or know about it or understand it, it's very hard to deal with."

This isn't the first time that the couple have opened up about baby loss. Back in 2018, the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who was the first royal to publically speak out about a miscarriage, told BBC Breakfast presenter Sally Nugent: "I think that's the hardest thing in our situation, is that everyone knew".

Zara and Mike have experienced two unexpected baby losses

Holding back tears, she added: "And very much when things like that happen, normally it's just your family and friends, but unfortunately everyone knew about it."

In a separate interview with The Sunday Times, she spoke about the support she received from her family during the difficult period. "It was a time when my family came to the fore and I needed them," she said. "You need to go through a period where you don’t talk about it because it's too raw, but, as with everything, time's a great healer."

