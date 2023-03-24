How Meghan Markle's on-screen Suits apartment inspired her interiors now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Meghan Markle played Rachel Zane in legal drama Suits for seven years, and as well as her chic office style, the character had great interiors taste.

See Meghan's on-screen apartment and how it could have inspired her future design choices at the Montecito mansion she shares with her husband Prince Harry and two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan Markle's on-screen Suits apartment was so chic

The New York condo Rachel presumably rents during her time at the law firm is so beautiful, complete with an open fireplace and huge windows, as shown in this still from the hit show.

Her current abode in the US also benefits from similar style windows and a stunning open fire in her incredible home office.

Meghan has an eye for interiors

Interiors wise, Rachel has a white couch positioned behind a glass coffee table decorated with coffee table books. This will look very familiar to royal fans who have seen inside Meghan's Montecito mansion with a similar couch and plenty of on-show reading material.

Books featured heavily in Meghan's pre-royal homes too, and she even had a rainbow organised collection when she lived in Toronto.

WATCH: Prince Harry films inside private living room

Loading the player...

Rachel's apartment is filled with artwork and ornaments, adding culture and interest to her space, a similar style to the one Meghan executes now at her family home with quirky art and sentimental belongings.

Meghan Markle's heart-wrenching memory of split living situation

