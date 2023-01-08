Gemma Atkinson defends major home change following fan confusion The star explained that she and Gorka Marquez have had some house struggles

Gemma Atkinson was forced to explain herself on Sunday, after surprising fans with the news that she was getting a totally new kitchen at the house she shares with her fiancé, Gorka Marquez, which they moved into in September 2020.

The star posted a video of herself packing up the family kitchen and revealing the staggering number of mugs that she, Gorka, and their daughter Mia share.

"Our entire kitchen is been ripped out tomorrow, so we're having to pack everything up. It's surprising, like, bear in mind three of us live in this house why do we need so many cups, but I can't throw them away," the actress and presenter said.

After a fan messaged the star saying "Isn't it a new kitchen?" Gemma went on to explain the difficulty the family has had with their new build home.

In a long message posted to her Instagram Stories, the former Emmerdale star wrote: "It's two years old but tbh we've had nothing but issues with it.

"The quality wasn't what we paid for when buying the house… Genuinely so fed up with having to pay for ppl to come out and fix stuff, and us being told by them 'it's because it's all low quality stuff'".

Lesson learnt on our part if we ever move again, for sure!" The mum-of-one finished by writing: "We both just felt let down with it all hence the "new start" with workmen we trust [thumbs up emoji]".

Gemma and Gorka should have a little more time to spend together now that the last series of Strictly has finished Gemma was quick to deny that her husband-to-be is leaving the show as was heavily rumoured at the end of last year.

Gemma and Gorka met on the set of Strictly back in 2017

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 38-year-old firmly wrote: "Obv this isn't true at all! Same as it wasn't true about Gio last year. Merry Christmas!"

