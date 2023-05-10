Sharon Stone lists incredible family compound in Montana - see inside

Sharon Stone has put her family compound in Somers, Montana, on the market and a video tour - which can be viewed below - shows just how impressive it is.

The Casino star, 65, listed the retreat with a local realtor before sharing the news with fans on Instagram.

The compound features five self-contained homes on 20 acres with beautiful lake views and luscious woodland. The dwellings consist of one three-bed, five-bath home, a two-bedroom and two-bathroom property, a two-bedroom lodge with two bathrooms and two more smaller properties with one bedroom and one bathroom each.

There are 11 car garages which are heated and temperature-controlled wine cellar too. It overlooks the pristine Flathead Lake and Somers comes alive as a ski resort in the winter.

Sharon didn't elaborate on the reason for selling the property but posted an aerial image of the expansive selection of homes and wrote: "Selling the family compound. It's incredible. Over 20 acres. Comes with fire truck, pontoon boat and 4 ATVs."

The Oscar nominee has posted Instagram photos of herself enjoying the lake in the past and last year added a bikini pic during a family boating day.

The actress lives full-time in Beverly Hills, California, where she has an astounding gated mansion.

She told Architectural Digest that she was forced to move when she became famous in the early 90s, and had dealt with unwanted visits from fans. "All of a sudden, there were crazy stalkers trying to get into my [old] house. The police were there all the time, until they finally had enough," Sharon - who lives with her three sons, Roan, 22, Laird, 18, and Quinn, 16, said. "They told me to pack a suitcase because they were taking me to a hotel. I had to find a new home that had proper gates."

The mom-of-three has shared several glimpses inside the property since then, giving Architectural Digest a tour of the renovations in 2018, and sharing snaps at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharon is selling her Montana compound

Not only is it gorgeous inside, but outside, Sharon has a stunning swimming pool surrounded by walls and tall trees to provide privacy.

Speaking about the renovation process, Sharon said: "This house has its own voice, and once we began to understand that language the design process became much easier. Renovating a home takes you on a weird journey. Unexpected things happen along the way, and you adapt."

While there were difficulties throughout the design process, the finished result is impressive to say the least.

See more photos below.

