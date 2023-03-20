Sharon Stone's majestic bathroom is more relatable than you'd expect The Basic Instinct actress purchased the home in 1993

Sharon Stone may reside in a Hollywood mansion with her three adopted sons Roan, Laird, and Quinn, but she proved that she is just like us when it comes to making a house a home.

The Casino actress videoed herself putting on perfume inside her bathroom, which features a bath positioned in one corner next to what appears to be a fire feature, panelled walls with a life-sized portrait of herself, and a grey and white floral sofa. She stood at her dressing table with a large mirror accentuating the spacious room, which offers access to her walk-in wardrobe. Aside from the very grand interiors, there was one aspect that was very relatable – Sharon's daily products!

Moisturisers, lotions, perfumes, makeup and more covered every surface, proving it is a very practical part of her home where she can easily get ready for the day ahead. See more celebrity homes in the video...

Sharon purchased the Beverly Hills property in 1993 after her former home highlighted some security concerns. She previously told Architectural Digest that the sudden fame caused by her breakout role in Basic Instinct led to unwanted visits from fans.

"All of a sudden, there were crazy stalkers trying to get into my [old] house. The police were there all the time, until they finally had enough," Sharon said. "They told me to pack a suitcase because they were taking me to a hotel. I had to find a new home that had proper gates."

The actress filmed inside her bathroom at her Beverly Hills home

The Total Recall star has shared several glimpses inside her house since then, giving Architectural Digest a tour of the renovations in 2018, and sharing snaps at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As well as an outdoor swimming pool, a grey-panelled bedroom and a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Sharon also has a very comfortable living area where she was pictured relaxing earlier this month.

Sharon has shared several photos inside her home, which she purchased in 1993

Posing with wax candy lips and black printed silk pyjamas on a grand wooden back chair, she showed off sleek tiered shelves that hold her collection of ornaments. A doll figure sat on one edge, along with various decorative pieces, including an art print and several face ornaments.

