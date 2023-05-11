15 home office décor ideas for every WFH setup

Working from home is here to stay after the COVID-19 pandemic, and if you've spent the past three years working from your kitchen table or makeshift office in your bedroom, you may be wondering how to decorate a home office that's more suitable for your longer-term work.

Research from the Office for National Statistics' Opinions and Lifestyle Survey found that 14 percent of adults continue to work exclusively from home long after lockdown restrictions lifted, while a further 24 percent have adopted hybrid working between their home and the office. With many employers set to keep homeworking as a permanent business model, there's never been a better time to get your working from home setup in order.

Whether you have a dedicated home office or have a desk space within another room in your house, there is still lots of potential to create a home office that is practical, full of personality, and improves your productivity. We've rounded up 15 home office décor ideas to inspire you on how it should be done…

15 home office décor ideas

1. Subtle sophistication

If you're lucky enough to have your own personal home office, make the most of your space and place your desk front and centre, sticking to sophisticated neutral tones for a workspace worthy of any CEO. Open shelving to display books and ornaments add a touch of character, while panelled walls and a sleek cream rug provide the perfect finishing touches.

SHOP: 14 best home office chairs that are stylish and comfortable

2. Bold and bright

If calming neutrals aren't your thing, perhaps a splash of bold colour will inspire you. Go for all out maximalism with bright cobalt blue, pops of yellow and jewel-tone accents for a home office that's full of personality and character.

3. Go for traditional heritage prints

Mixing prints across your curtains, blinds and wallpaper are a surefire way to ensure your work from home space is anything but boring. A stylish desk, ladder shelving and luxurious gold and velvet accessories combine to create an opulent feel in this home office.

4. Go muted

© Cuckooland

If you're easily distracted or working within your bedroom or another space, you may find that it's best to keep things simple by decorating in muted tones, and allow your accessories such as an oversized vase or eye-catching desk lamp to add interest.

5. Opt for industrial monochrome

© Dunelm

You can't go wrong with black and white, and we love how this black wall panel and shelving contrasts against the plain white walls, providing a space to showcase your favourite wall art, books or work accolades.

6. Go traditional

© Cuckooland

For a more timeless and traditional home office, a brown leather chair and oak desk are the ideal choice. Accessorise with a vase or decorative items in complementing neutral and metallic tones to add a contemporary update to this classic aesthetic.

MORE: 30 home office must-haves that make the best working from home gifts

SEE: 12 genius dressing tables that double up as desks

7. Pick pretty prints

Feminine florals, scalloped details and pretty prints combine to create a beautiful home office space that will have you eager to get to your desk in the morning.

8. Think industrial

A wall desk is both practical and on-trend, providing space for you to store books and display photos, while creating a modern industrial vibe in your working from home space.

9. Light and bright

Avoid distractions and maximise light in any office by decorating all in white. Wooden panelling across one wall and the ceiling add interest to a monochrome room, while open shelving and storage will mean you always have everything you need close at hand.

RELATED: 10 real-life home offices of Instagram that will inspire you to work

10. Going green

Calming and cheerful, green is a great colour choice for a home office, whether you go for one statement wall or decorate your entire room in the perky hue. Paired perfectly with sleek black furniture and grey and white accents, this is a home office you'll love to show off on your next Zoom call.

11. Beautiful Biophilic

© Furniture and Choice

If your desk is located within your bedroom, creating a room divider with open shelving filled with lush plants and blooms is the perfect way to separate the two spaces and ensure your bedroom is still very much your sanctuary after a busy day of work.

12. Create a home office nook

You don't need a lot of space to create a functional and fabulous home office; utilising an alcove or nook within your bedroom or living room can allow you to work from home without impacting on valuable floor space. Add shelving above your desk to store your books and display your favourite photos and ornaments.

13. Feeling neutral

Neutral tones never go out of style, so try mixing soft tones of cream, beige and grey for a classy and understated vibe. A glass-topped desk is a great way to make a statement, while plants and carefully-curated artwork finish the look to perfection.

14. Get playful

© Furniture and Choice

There's nothing mellow about this yellow and white home office – and we love everything about it. Neon signs, fairy lights and colour pop accessories add a playful touch to this workspace, while a grid or pegboard provides a great way to display photos and prints, and keep on top of your to-do list.

15. Make it modular

A modular desk system is great for smaller spaces, providing space for all of your home office essentials while giving you the flexibility to move it around as required and truly make it your own.

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.