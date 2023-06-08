Stacey Solomon shows off new portraits of belle and rose in rare glimpse of shared bedroom

Country chic decor, stone walls and a lavish garden and just three spell-binding features of Stacey Solomon's picture-perfect home, Pickle Cottage, and on Wednesday, the Loose Women star shared a rare glimpse of her daughters' beautiful bedroom.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 33-year-old adoring mother captured herself putting up a number of unseen photos of her two little girls - who clearly already have the sweetest bond. Whilst hanging up the adorable snaps, Stacey also captured a glimpse of the youngsters' beautiful pink bedroom, the perfect shade for the sister-duo! Watch the full video below.

Captioning the clip, Stacey penned: "My beautiful girls, oh Belle and Rose, I just can't" alongside a crying emoji. The heartfelt photos showed both single portraits of the little ones as well as one of them cuddling up together.

Sharing another, this time black and white shot of the new additions, Stacey wrote: "This one, I just can't," next to Rose and Belle's photo together, and, "Finally some pictures up in their room! So close to finishing it in here [puppy eye emoji]. Just my painted tree & their beds to go!"

The doting mother also shared an emotional quote by Pam Brown alongside the sweet image which read: "When sisters stand shoulder to shoulder, who stands against us?" The star's candid home update comes just after she and her family were spotted enjoying time in their lavish swimming pool during a sunny afternoon. Stacey looked sensational in a fabulous white bikini which consisted of a scoop top and high-waisted bottoms, perfectly highlighting her golden tan.

Her blonde hair was wet and fell in pretty beach waves as she posed for the mirror selfie with her husband Joe Swash and their three youngest children. Rex was certainly camera-ready and could be seen with the biggest grin on his face for the family snap. He rocked a peach waterproof vest top and orange and yellow striped swim shorts. Meanwhile, Rose was perched on her mum's hip in a checked long swimsuit with frilled shoulders and sunflower sunglasses.

Dad Joe Swash was on baby duty and held his little girl who looked adorable in a lemon-print outfit with a big straw hat to protect her from the sun. Captioning the post, she penned: "Sunny Sundays [sun emoji]. Just because I was So grateful to be home in the sunshine today with Joe & the pickles [puppy eye emoji] Always feel so grateful… I'll never take for granted how lucky we are.

"My full-on imposter syndrome will always keep me in check [laughing face emoji] I’m always forcing my friends, family, and just the local village really, over here just in case one day Ashton Kutcher jumps out of a bush and tells us we’ve all been Punk’d and it’s not really our pool [laughing face and monkey emoji] Happy Sunday Everyone."

