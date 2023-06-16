Pregnant Gemma Atkinson intrigues fans with 'crazy' home ritual ahead of birth

As Strictly Come Dancing star Gemma Atkinson nears her due date she has revealed her zen home ritual

Gemma Atkinson, 38, is due to give birth any day now and welcome her baby boy with fiancé Gorka Marquez into the world. As she prepares for labour, the former Hollyoaks actress has intrigued her fans with a very unique home ritual.

On Thursday, the star shared a video clip of her charging up her crystals outside in the sunshine and their Manchester family home. See Gemma's dazzling crystals…

As she showcased her extensive collection, she told her fans: "I am that crazy crystal lady, charging them up before they go back in their rooms. Crystals in the house, intense everywhere, that's how I roll. I'm going to take some of these into the hospital with me, but no-one will know as they'll be in my bra – I've also got some oils for my wrists. We're zen, we're zen in this house."

One fan direct messaged Gemma to ask, "Please could you do a reel about the different crystals? - Would love to learn more x."

Gemma directed her fan to @katysloane her spiritual friend who tells Gemma everything she knows.

Where do Gemma and Gorka Marquez live?

The couple's Manchester home has been turned into a calming haven for their family, complete with meditation deck and Buddha statue in the garden.

Their beautiful garden was masterminded by @petercowellgardendesign, and in a post about the creation, he revealed: "Our clients wanted a modern garden, with twists of Zen and Mediterranean influences. Space to work out, do some yoga; but also be a space for family and friends. The build has begun, and we can't wait to share more from the designs and from on-site."

Another amazing feature of their stunning home is their private gym space.

Their workout room is one that gets used quite often by fitness fans Gemma and Gorka, and Gemma has even kept up her fitness routine during her pregnancy. Bravo!

Gemma Atkinson's second pregnancy

The Strictly Come Dancing star is awaiting the birth of her second child, who she knows is a boy, and her daughter Mia can't wait either.

Last month, Mia even got to grips with nappy changing. Channelling her inner big sister, Mia could be seen in a sweet clip securing a turquoise nappy on her dolly with the help of her famous mum.

Captioning the post, Gemma gushed: "Our little helper in waiting @gorka_marquez," followed by a teary-eyed emoji and a bright red heart.

In the comments section, Gorka quickly quipped: "Better than me lol."

The couple announced their joyous pregnancy news back in January.

"Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I've officially 'popped.' Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year," she penned alongside an adorable black and white image of the mum-to-be cradling her blossoming bump.

She continued: "We feel so incredibly blessed and grateful to be on this journey again. Mia is absolutely thrilled! Although we may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far she's adamant he's going to be called Barbie."

Fellow Strictly friends Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec are also expecting at the same time, preparing to welcome their first child very soon. They shared their joyous baby news exclusively with HELLO! Magazine back in February 2023.

The couple recently swapped their London pad for a home in Cheshire, so they are now closer to Gemma and Gorka.