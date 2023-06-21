Pierce Brosnan and wife become victims of bizarre burglary at Malibu mansion - details

The James Bond actor's home was reportedly broken into while his wife was at home

Pierce Brosnan and his wife, Keely Shaye-Brosnan, have reportedly become the victims of a burglary at their home in Malibu.

According to TMZ, the 007 star's luxury oceanside property was broken into on Monday - and the circumstances of the home invasion were bizarre.

L.A. County Sheriff's told the outlet that deputies rushed to the estate after getting reports of a man on Pierce and his neighbor's properties.

© Getty Images Pierce and Keeley's home was broken into

What's more, he reportedly urinated and defecated in the neighboring yard before breaking into Pierce and Keely's family home to clean up.

Police said that the man made his way into their laundry room to wash himself.

© Getty Images Keely was believed to have been home at the time of the burglary

After hiding behind rocks on the beach, he was taken into custody and booked for burglary. Keely was believed to be home when the incident occurred but it is not clear where the actor was.

The couple bought the Malibu property in 2000 - and it's worth a staggering $100 million.

© Instagram They split their time between California and Hawaii

After purchasing it, Pierce and Keely built an almost 13,000-square-foot compound on the property before spending 10 years transforming it into a majestic haven they dubbed 'Orchid House'.

While they listed the home last year, according to toptenrealestatedeals.com, it is currently believed to still be in their possession and it's not hard to see why they may be struggling to let it go.

© Instagram/Keely Shaye Brosnan Pierce with his sons at his Malibu home

The five-bedroom, 14-bathroom home boasts 117 feet of oceanfront along with a large open deck for entertaining and a separate living and dining area with windbreaks if needed.

The interior is spectacular and a gourmet kitchen with a fireplace and state-of-the-art appliances, a butler's pantry, and custom wine storage.

There is also a dining room with a fireplace and a living room with unbelievable views.

© Getty Images Pierce and Keely met in 1994

The upper-level master suite has his-and-her baths, dressing rooms, and two more fireplaces. It also has a large deck where Pierce and Keely can take in the view of the ocean.

The outdoor space is equally as impressive and boasts a salt-water pool which sits in front of a two-story guest house, and the surrounding landscape has palm trees, perfumed tropical flowers and a path to the sandy beach.

When they're not in Malibu, Pierce and Keely live in Hawaii in another positively dreamy home.

