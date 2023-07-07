Clare Balding's luxe home with wife Alice Arnold and adorable cats - best photos

The Wimbledon presenter lives in Chiswick with her wife Alice Arnold

Clare Balding is the face and voice of many sporting events, including Wimbledon, and her job requires her to travel up and down the country, but she has enjoyed spending more time at home with her wife Alice Arnold over the past year.

The couple's Tibetan terrier Archie, sadly passed away recently, but they reside in Chiswick with their two cats Eric and Button – and their home is a pet's paradise.

Speaking at the 2021 Spring Lectures for The Upper Room, Clare said: "I’ve never been at home as much as this, which has been lovely.

"I make sure I walk every day, so the tow path between Chiswick Bridge and Kew Bridge is very well trodden for me. I try and do five miles a day minimum… I understand much more now what I need to keep me on track."

Although the Olympics presenter admitted she'd love to live in a mansion near Regent's Park "where you could play tennis in the sitting room they’re so big," she still loves her stunning London home.

"It has that perfect feel of living in London but not living in London. All the stallholders at Chiswick farmers’ market know me and know their racing so we’re always chatting," she told the Evening Standard.

She's shared a few glimpses inside her property with snaps of her pets – take a tour.

Clare Balding's kitchen

Clare's cute picture of her cat, Eric, shared a look at the open plan kitchen and dining area. Her pet sat on the wooden dining table which was surrounded by white chairs and topped with a vase of colourful flowers. Her white kitchen cabinets and black worktops were visible in the background.

Clare Balding's lounge

The living area is painted grey with a cream sofa and patterned red cushions, making for a cosy space for Alice to cuddle up with a book and Eric.

Another video showed Clare sitting on a chair covered in a red tartan throw with a large TV on the wall surrounded by built-in shelves. A cream patterned rug sat on top of the neutral carpet, and wooden side tables and framed photos added the finishing touches.

During a virtual appearance on Loose Women, Clare sat in another living area with a cream sofa and patterned scatter cushions. A wooden side table held family photographs and a cream lamp.

Clare Balding's garden

Clare and Alice have a beautiful big garden including a lawn surrounded by thick shrubbery and a patio area where they have grey rattan sunbeds topped with cream cushions.

Clare Balding's hallway

One adorable snap of her kitten revealed a peek at the hallway, which has a white bannister and cream stair runner.

