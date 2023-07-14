Michelle Keegan's swanky dressing room at £3.5m mansion looks like The Ritz

Gorgeous looks, an impressive career, a doting husband and one of the nicest houses in showbusiness – the list of things we envy Michelle Keegan for is long.

The Brassic star, 36, gave us another reason to be jealous when she shared a beautiful photograph of her pristine dressing room on Thursday – and it could be posh hotel. Showcasing the swanky modern interiors at the £3.5 million home she shares with her husband Mark Wright, Michelle's giant closet wouldn't have looked out place at the The Ritz, The Dorchester or The Goring.

Michelle was pictured modelling a comfy beige co-ord, taking a selfie in the giant mirror.

A gold-embellished glass chandelier hung above her head, while custom-made floor-to-ceiling wardrobes with grey-painted frames were visible in the background.

A large white ottoman, no doubt a crafty storage solution for more designer items, was visible in the background. If only we had a dressing room as big as Michelle's... think of all the clothes!

Michelle and former TOWIE star Mark have poured their heart and soul (and hard-earned cash) into transforming their Essex abode into a forever home.

Mark and Michelle previously shared a tour of their dressing room once it was completed – and it's seriously luxurious.

The space comprises of two adjoining rooms, one with fitted wardrobes which appears to be Mark's domain, and another with more storage, open shelves and a vanity unit.

Fans were obsessed with the heavenly space, with one commenting: "Now that is a dressing room!"

The pair moved into the property last year following months of intense manual labour. Opting for a neutral colour scheme featuring soft taupe, calming grey and crisp white, the property boasts swanky brass finishings throughout.

The couple's £3.5 million mansion has undergone intensive renovations

The bathrooms are equally hotel-worthy. The main washroom features a sauna and steam room as well as his and hers sinks, a bath and a shower.

Downstairs, the lovebirds have got all the mod cons they could ever want, including a cosy cinema room, a home gym and a party space complete with a bespoke bar.

Michelle and Mark have also had a giant swimming pool installed in their sprawling garden.

Initial designs for the ambitious project showed beach club inspired cabanas, loungers and party-friendly seating areas for guests.