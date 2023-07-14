Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michelle Keegan's swanky dressing room at £3.5m mansion looks like The Ritz
Subscribe

Michelle Keegan's swanky dressing room at £3.5m mansion looks like The Ritz

The Brassic actress lives in a modern Essex mansion with husband Mark Wright

Michelle Keegan in green dress with brunette curly hair posing against white wall
Kate Thomas
Kate ThomasLifestyle Managing Editor

Gorgeous looks, an impressive career, a doting husband and one of the nicest houses in showbusiness – the list of things we envy Michelle Keegan for is long.

The Brassic star, 36, gave us another reason to be jealous when she shared a beautiful photograph of her pristine dressing room on Thursday – and it could be posh hotel. Showcasing the swanky modern interiors at the £3.5 million home she shares with her husband Mark Wright, Michelle's giant closet wouldn't have looked out place at the The Ritz, The Dorchester or The Goring.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan's dressing room is the stuff of dreams

Michelle was pictured modelling a comfy beige co-ord, taking a selfie in the giant mirror.

A gold-embellished glass chandelier hung above her head, while custom-made floor-to-ceiling wardrobes with grey-painted frames were visible in the background.

 SEE: Michelle Keegan is a vision in rented £20 ASOS wedding guest dress 

Michelle Keegan in Essex home dressing room taking selfie wearing beige coord© Instagram
Michelle showed off her impressive dressing room in all its glory

A large white ottoman, no doubt a crafty storage solution for more designer items, was visible in the background. If only we had a dressing room as big as Michelle's... think of all the clothes!

Michelle and former TOWIE star Mark have poured their heart and soul (and hard-earned cash) into transforming their Essex abode into a forever home.

Michelle Keegan smiling in a striped thigh-split dress with a raffia bag© Instagram
Michelle needs a big wardrobe to house her impressive clothing and accessory collection

Mark and Michelle previously shared a tour of their dressing room once it was completed – and it's seriously luxurious.

The space comprises of two adjoining rooms, one with fitted wardrobes which appears to be Mark's domain, and another with more storage, open shelves and a vanity unit.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright at the 2022 Television Baftas© Getty Images
Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have spent months making their Essex home picture perfect

Fans were obsessed with the heavenly space, with one commenting: "Now that is a dressing room!"

The pair moved into the property last year following months of intense manual labour. Opting for a neutral colour scheme featuring soft taupe, calming grey and crisp white, the property boasts swanky brass finishings throughout.

michelle keegan home
The couple's £3.5 million mansion has undergone intensive renovations

The bathrooms are equally hotel-worthy. The main washroom features a sauna and steam room as well as his and hers sinks, a bath and a shower.

Downstairs, the lovebirds have got all the mod cons they could ever want, including a cosy cinema room, a home gym and a party space complete with a bespoke bar.

mark wright's bathroom
Mark and Michelle's bathrooms are equally hotel-worthy

Michelle and Mark have also had a giant swimming pool installed in their sprawling garden.

RELATED: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's baby plans: everything the couple has said 

Initial designs for the ambitious project showed beach club inspired cabanas, loungers and party-friendly seating areas for guests.

Other topics

More Homes

See more