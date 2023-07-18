The Christina in the Country host has three children and is married to Joshua Hall

Christina Hall and her family have packed their bags and jetted off to their second home in Tennessee, and on arrival, the busy mom-of-three revealed some exciting news.

The Flip or Flop alum and her children, Hudson, three, Brayden, seven, and Taylor, 12 - who left behind their home in Newport Beach, California - adore their live in the countryside, and her oldest is going to love it even more now.

In a post on Instagram, Christina shared insight into their alternative living situation, and wrote: "Love how much the kids love being in Tennessee… the boys waking up in the morning excited to go play outside and equally eager to help Josh work on the property is my favorite thing to see!!"

She then added: "Plus, Taylor’s best friend moving to the area is a nice bonus for her (and us). Kids being kids."

Christina added a photo of Hudson in an old truck with hay bales in the trunk and she was immediately inundated with messages telling her how much living in the country suits her.

One wrote: "Tennessee is your families really happy place! Love this photo and that vintage truck is amazing! Hudson's pretty happy too! You are a wonderful mom," while a second added: "Becoming self-sustaining and getting off the grid is the best thing you can do for your kids," as a third commented: "This makes me excited for more episode of Christina in the Country."

Her new HGTV spin-off, Christina in the Country, premiered at the beginning of the year and has been a huge hit with fans. It documents her life in Franklin as she settles into her vacation home and also expands her design business in the area.

In one of the early episodes, Christina confessed she was falling further in love with the area with every visit.

"Up until now, Tennessee has always been a quick getaway," she said. "But with every trip I'm just loving it more and more. I'm always looking for more reasons to spend time here."

Christina and her husband, Joshua Hall, have a plethora of animals they now care for at their property too and they recently added to their family of chickens with two new feathered friends. "Special delivery," she wrote alongside a photo of her and Joshua both holding a bird before adding: "Meet Versace and Diva."

Christina looked radiant in a white mini-dress and cowboy boots while Josh smiled beneath his baseball cap and wrapped an arm around his wife.

They welcomed the balls of fluff into their home and even gave them a wash and blow-dry before introducing them to the rest of their chickens.

Their latest visit to Tennessee comes hot off the heels of an epic celebration for her 40th birthday back in California - and you can see photos from the party here.