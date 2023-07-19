Lesley Manville's never-pictured London house with holiday home at the end of her garden

World on Fire actress Lesley resides in West London and she lives on her own

Lesley Manville, 67, is currently starring in series two of BBC's World on Fire, but when she's not on set, she retreats back to the quiet luxury of her West London home.

The actress likes to keep her personal life out of the limelight and does not have social media, so fans have never been able to see inside her private home.

However, thanks to a few interviews Lesley has given over the years, we've got an idea of what her city home is like.

In an interview with You magazine in 2019, the star revealed she had been living in the same home for nine years and also disclosed that she had planning permission to convert a garage into a one-bed coach house.

"Honestly, I don't know who or what it’s for," confessed Lesley. "it’s probably for me and I'll go on holiday to the end of my garden. I'm sure I'm going to want to live in it. But not as a retirement plan, because who knows if I am ever going to stop working? I don’t plan to."

Lesley also gave an insight into her London life in an interview with The Guardian. She revealed: "Champagne Sunday is a treat. It helps make the mundanity of laundry, washing up and weeding rather lovely. Perhaps I’m embracing my inner Princess Margaret." When talking about Sunday nights, she revealed: "I rarely watch TV, but winter evenings with Antiques Roadshow and Countryfile are comforting."

Lesley lives alone but she has one son, Alfie, whom she shares with her ex husband Gary Oldman. After splitting up in 1989, when Alfie was three months old, Lesley went on to marry actor Joe Dixon, and then divorced him in 2004.

© Barney Cokeliss Jonah Hauer King as Harry Chase in World on Fire

After four-year hiatus and it's safe to say viewers were glad to see World on Fire back on screens.

The new season, which is set in 1941, tells the story of the Second World War through the eyes of ordinary people and those fighting for freedom, with a particular focus on the life of translator Harry Chase (Jonah Hauer King).

The BBC show is back after four years

What can you expect from the series? Many viewers were left reaching for the tissues after the emotional opening instalment, with one person writing on Twitter: "This first episode was so good but it destroyed me. [I don't know] how I'm gonna survive the entire season #WorldOnFire," while another added: "Just watched the first episode of #WorldOnFire season 2. I cried."