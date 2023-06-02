Strictly's Gorka Marquez confuses fans with family photos in sprawling garden with Gemma Atkinson

The Strictly professional left fans confused with the wording of his Instagram caption

Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson are relishing in their last few moments as a family of three, but the Strictly couple left fans confused with Gorka's latest Instagram post.

The 32-year-old ballroom dancer shared a series of sweet family photographs from their modern Manchester abode, showcasing their sprawling garden in all its glory as they enjoyed some quality time with three-year-old daughter Mia. But Gorka's wording in the accompanying caption left fans confused – hinting they had already welcomed the fourth member of their family, a baby boy.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's daughter Mia giggles in family garden

He wrote: "Home time with my girls before we became four @glouiseatkinson," but quickly edited the caption to read "become".

Fans were very quick to pick up on the difference. One excitedly queried: "Became?! Has Gemma had the baby?!," while another wrote: "Before we became 4 ??? Has the little man arrived?"

© Instagram Gorka Marquez left fans confused by his latest Instagram caption

Yet another mused: "I notice you’ve put 'became four'. Does that mean these pictures were taken before today, baby number two is now born & to put people off the scent you’ve posted them today?"

READ: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez hint they've secretly married ahead of second baby

Gorka didn't respond to speculation, but given that he's jetting off to Spain for his best friend's wedding, it doesn't seem likely their baby boy is here just yet!

© Instagram Gorka shared some sweet photos of daughter Mia, showcasing their family-friendly garden in the background

Gemma and Gorka's garden could be seen in the background of the family photos, and it looks like the perfect place to raise a growing family.

The large, fenced-in lawn features a patio for barbecues and family gatherings, with a boxed-in area for a grill.

© Instagram The Strictly lovebirds are preparing to welcome a baby boy

A child-safe, net-enclosed trampoline can be seen in the background, while an outdoor structure provides Love Island-style seating for lazy summer nights.

Their beautiful home boasts a fully-equipped gym, gorgeous garden, and a modern kitchen, as well as a zen vibe throughout with dozens of Buddha statues.

© Instagram Gemma and Gorka's home boasts a fully equipped gym

Gemma and Gorka's pad is also very close to their Strictly buddies Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanek's new abode. Janette is currently pregnant with her first child, so we can expect to see the new mums getting even closer when their babies arrive.

Gorka and Gemma, who got engaged in 2021, are set to welcome their second bundle of joy this summer but have remained quiet about Gemma's due date.

© Photo: Instagram Gorka and Gemma's garden is perfect for a growing family

RELATED: Pregnant Gemma Atkinson rocks bikini in sweet beach photos with Gorka Marquez and daughter Mia

The former Hollyoaks actress recently revealed little Mia was very excited about becoming a big sister, and had the sweetest reaction to joining her mum at one of her baby scans.

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.