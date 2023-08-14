AGT’s Howie Mandel gives rare look inside his lavish $10million mansion

This weekend America's Got Talent judge, Howie Mandel, graced his followers with a sneak peek into his stunning living room.

Nestled within his $10 million Hidden Hills mansion in California, the snap also featured Howie, putting his keen fashion sense on display.

Flaunting a chic all-black romper, Howie can be seen casually posing, hands in pockets, peering out of a large window. His playful caption read: "Saturday. Ready to romp in my romper."

But while Howie's ensemble was undoubtedly stylish, the real showstopper was the pristine backdrop of his living space.

© Instagram AGT's Howie Mandel's lush home

The living room was a vision of elegance. At its heart was a spotless white sofa, perfectly complemented by a sleek flat-screen TV.

Adjacent to the couch, a meticulously arranged long table boasted framed family photos and a luxe Tom Ford coffee table book.

And if that wasn't impressive enough, the chic décor was rounded off with a unique stone-shaped table, a posh black leather chair, and a lush artificial leaf tree by the window.

MORE: AGT star Howie Mandel confuses fans with cryptic post

READ: AGT stars' net worths compared: Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, who's on top?

© Instagram Howie Mandel's prank

In terms of the scale of Howie's lavish abode, Urbansplatter reports that the mansion sprawls across a whopping 12,000 square feet.

This includes an impressive count of eight bedrooms and ten bathrooms. And let's not forget the luxurious outdoor space, boasting manicured lawns and majestic, shady trees. A house that's truly fit for Hollywood royalty.

Beyond his impeccable taste in homes, Howie is no stranger to mischief. Recently, a hilarious (albeit hair-raising) TikTok video of the comedian went viral.

© NBC Howie Mandel caused fan uproar in latest AGT episode

MORE: AGT's Howie Mandel 'not proud' of health disorder he passed down to his daughter

The sight was enough to send his friend into a fit of blood-curdling screams. Playing along, Howie feigned confusion, exclaiming: "I don't see it!" As the spider continued its leisurely stroll, he joked, "I don't know where it is. It's gone! Calm down!"

Accompanied by hashtags "#spiderman #terror #scream", the post was all in good fun, reminding fans of Howie's classic humor.

© Getty Images Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara

After a brief hiatus from America’s Got Talent in July, Howie returned to the judge's chair, joining his talented co-judges - Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Sofia Vergara.

While the panel boasts a mix of humor, critical insight, and entertainment, some viewers have shared their wish for a shake-up on the panel.

An online forum even witnessed fans nostalgically rooting for the return of Howard Stern, a former judge on the show.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.