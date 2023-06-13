Skip to main contentSkip to footer
America's Got Talent judges' lavish homes: Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell, more
Subscribe

America's Got Talent judges' lavish homes: Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and more

From Heidi Klum's epic outdoor gym to Howie Mandel's never-ending kitchen, the AGT stars have the most amazing properties 

sofia vergara, simon cowell and howie mandel all at home
Nichola Murphy
Nichola MurphyWeddings Editor

America's Got Talent judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel don't do things by halves when it comes to their impressive homes. They have the most wonderful mansions in Beverly Hills, the Hollywood Hills and Malibu, and the interiors will blow your mind. 

From Heidi Klum's outdoor gym and idyllic swimming pool, to breathtaking views of Simon Cowell's gardens and the grand dining room where Sofia Vergara and her Magic Mike actor husband Joe Manganiello dine - look inside...

WATCH: Simon Cowell is teased about his appearance by fellow co-star

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello have a second home in Beverly Hills, not too far from their other California house. They appear to still be staying at the latter, which boasts seven bedrooms, eleven bathrooms and a home theatre, and was worth a whopping $10 million, according to Variety.

a rear view of sofia wearing a blue triangle bikini with her arms raised as she stands in a garden on a sunny day in front of a long blue swimming pool green shrubbery and potted plants with a picnic blanket nearby

Sofia's outdoor pool area is glorious!

Sofia's outdoor swimming pool is surrounded by a patio area with potted plants and sun loungers.

The cream kitchen features floral blinds, mirrored cabinets and an American-style fridge, as well as a round dining table that sits at the end of the open-plan space. 

sofia and her hasband sit opposite each other at a large dark polished wooden table decorated with candles and patio doors are open to show the view of greenery outside

What a romantic dinner setting

Sofia and Joe sometimes enjoy dinner dates night in their dining room, which has wooden floorboards, a large dining table and three sets of double doors leading onto the garden – perfect for entertaining friends and family.

sofia takes a selfie as she leans against a cream sofa in a living room that has a large cream rug a yellow chandelier and houseplants including small trees are partially visible

Sofia shared a sneak peek of her cosy fireplace

The living room has a cream sofa and chaise lounge sitting in front of the grand fireplace with a black and white picture hanging above it.

Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell owns homes in London and the US, but he has spent a lot of time with his partner Lauren Silverman and their son Eric at his Malibu home over the past year – especially since he has sold his LA mansion.

simon and a tiny boy who looks exactly like him sit on a cream sofa with two dogs and a large lawn can be seen behind them

Simon's manicured lawns go on for miles

Spread across one floor, the immaculate $24million (£18.3million) beach house boasts six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a plunge pool and hot tub, a tennis court and ocean views, which are just visible in the background of this photo with his son.

simon sits on a cream sofa in front of a window where cacti grow and his gives a thumbs up signal

Simon loves cream furniture

He rarely posts photos inside the property, but he shared a look at the living room during a video appearance with his AGT co-stars. It features a cream armchair that backs onto doors leading out onto the patio.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum lives with her husband Tom Kaulitz and her four children Helene, 16, Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and Lou, 11, in a massive Bel-Air mansion worth a whopping $9.8million.

a giant dog stands on a large patio where a man and table stand in the background with a green lawn and ocean view in the distance

Heidi's garden boasts spectacular views

The property boasts incredible hilltop views and a massive swimming pool which has been showcased on Heidi's Instagram feed. "I'm fortunate enough to have a pool at home and, when the pandemic started, I began swimming 20 laps a day," Heidi told Women's Health UK.

heidi wears a bra and leggings as she lifts weights in what appears to be an outdoor gym

This garden gym is a model essential

The model's backyard has a patio area where she works out, with trees and plants visible behind her.

There is also an outdoor dining table and chairs that overlook the lawn.

heidi stands in a bikini in a bedroom with two huge floor to ceiling windows and luxurious floral curtains are draped around them falling to a dark hardwood floor

Heidi's bedroom features the most elegant drapes

As she danced around in a bikini, Heidi shared a look inside her bedroom, complete with dark floorboards, a vintage cream rug and two green armchairs. Beige patterned curtains were hanging on either side of the doors, and elsewhere there is a black fireplace topped with fairy lights and a bed with a cream quilted headboard.

Howie Mandel

Howie Mandel and his wife Terry recently sold their Hollywood Hills farmhouse for $9.5m after designing the property from scratch. People reported they purchased the house for $2.62 million in 2018 and transformed it into a six-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion with a movie theatre, bar, gym, office, glass-enclosed wine room, swimming pool and spa.

SEE: Watch Howie Mandel jump out of his seat after AGT contestant's health confession

howie lifts himself off his feet using two large wooden kitchen counters for support and the kitchen is so large it continues for as far as the eye can see

Howie's kitchen appears to go on for miles

The America's Got Talent judge filmed inside his open-plan kitchen, which has wooden cabinets and cream worktops. Terry was sitting at the island unit while a dining table and black chandelier could be seen in the background.

MORE: Howie Mandel shares adorable family portrait featuring his daughter and granddaughter: 'My baby with her baby'

Read more HELLO! US stories here 

Other topics

More Homes

See more