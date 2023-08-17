Kelly Ripa spends time away from family's $27M townhouse every week - details

Kelly Ripa is a much-loved TV host and many viewers have grown up watching her on Live.

The Hope and Faith alum has enjoyed a hugely successful career over the decades, and as a result, she has earned herself a truly fabulous lifestyle to match.

Each week, after Friday's episode of Live with Kelly and Mark comes to a close, Kelly heads out of New York City - where she resides in a $27M townhouse in the Upper East Side - to the Hamptons.

Kelly, along with husband Mark Consuelos - who has been her Live co-star since April this year - have a beautiful vacation home there located a stone's throw away from the beach.

In a recent interview with The Pursuit, the Live Wire author opened up about her weekends by the sea.

"She was asked: "You're in the Hamptons, do you ever go in the sea?" to which the star replied: "I do go in the ocean, but you will never see me in the Northeast in the water. I come out on the weekends after work, so in my two days that I’m out here, I don’t want to be cold in the water.

They keep telling us how the ocean water is the warmest it’s ever been, and I keep saying, 'Even in the Northeast?,' because what I consider warm water and what everybody else considers warm water are two different things.

And this year, it seems like we have a lot of fish activity, more so than normal." Kelly and Mark often share photos of their weekends in the Hamptons, where they are often joined by their children, Michael, 26, Lola, 22, and Joaquin, 20, as well as their famous friends.

David Muir is a regular visitor, especially in the summer months. During a previous episode of Live, where David - a longtime family friend - was a guest, he and Kelly opened up about their time together at the vacation home.

During the episode, Kelly told the World News Tonight host: "I kind of miss our weekends together," at which point David mentioned that they'd often spend days by the pool and barbecue together and did so at the start of summer.

She even revealed that her kids loved having David over, especially when it came to barbecues and other fun summer activities.

"You are a great grill master, your cheeseburgers are delicious," Kelly gushed. "Joaquin would rather eat at David's than anywhere else on earth," which left David smiling.

While Kelly and Mark became empty nesters for a short while when their youngest son Joaquin left to go to college in 2021, they have since been joined once again by their daughter Lola, who moved back home after graduating from New York University in April.

Lola is an aspiring singer and has released two singles, the latest, Divine Timing, was released just recently. During her chat with The Pursuit, Kelly gushed over her only daughter's singing abilities and joked that she would be like Kris Jenner and manage Lola if she was allowed.

"It's so exciting. We can't get over her talent. It presented itself right away, early in her childhood," she said.

"My frustration is I am dying to be a momager. And she keeps me at arm's length. I am not involved. Evererything is 'Mom, just stay out of it.' I keep telling her one day you'll be a mother and you will understand the pride that I feel," Kelly added.

