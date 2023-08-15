Grantchester star Robson Green's famous nephew revealed

Grantchester star Robson Green is all about family, and he's even invited his relatives to join him on his hit travel series, Robson Green's Weekend Escapes. While Robson's son Taylor Seager-Green is yet to appear on the show, viewers were introduced to his famous nephew, Daymon Britton, during the first season – and you might recognise him from the silver screen.

Who is Grantchester star Robson Green's famous nephew Daymon Britton?

Daymon Britton is an actor and director with over 200 hours of broadcast credits. According to his IMDB profile, the TV star has appeared in episodes of Vera, Casualty and Holby City. Among his best-known roles, Daymon is also recognised for his portrayal of Sean Hocknell in Dream Team, Casey Winters in World's End and Dom Meredith in Byker Grove.

© BBC Daymon Britton (left) is an actor and director famed for starring in Dream Team, Vera and Byker Grove

During the early days of his career, Daymon also enjoyed life behind the camera and worked as a third assistant director on his uncle Robson's TV show, Wire in the Blood. These days, however, he's most passionate about directing, and he recently directed a block of episodes within Series 10 of the popular CBBC show, The Dumping Ground.

Grantchester star Robson Green's sweet bond with nephew Daymon Britton

During Daymon's appearance on Robson Green's Weekend Escapes, fans were treated to a glimpse of his close bond with Robson. Like his uncle, Daymon loves to be close to the water, and the pair could barely get through the episode without making each other laugh.

© BBC Robson and Daymon had each other laughing constantly in an episode of Robson Green's Weekend Escapes

After being introduced to their accommodation in Rothbury, Northumberland, Daymon – who wasn't exactly impressed – joked: "You see what happens when your uncle's Robson Green, you sleep in a horse box, that's what happens!"

In a heartwarming moment, Robson spoke about what it was like to have his uncle Matheson and nephew Daymon on the show. "Was it really only yesterday that three generations of our family set out on a weekend escape?" he began. "And what a joy it's been to take some time out from the old routine, and create some special moments with people who are very dear to my heart."

Why hasn't Robson Green's son Taylor Seager-Green appeared on Weekend Escapes?

While fans would love to see Robson's son Taylor on Weekend Escapes, the 23-year-old has always kept out of the spotlight, so it seems unlikely that he would feature on the show.

© Getty Robson shares his son Taylor with his ex-wife Vanya Seager

Since Taylor's birth in 2000, Robson has kept his relationship with his son out of the public eye, and he also refrains from posting about Taylor on social media, although he has made it clear that they're very close.

Robson, 58, shares his only child with his ex-wife, Vanya Seager, whom he was married to from 2001 to 2013, and according to his official website, the TV star has an "extremely close" relationship with Taylor. As the biography section on his site reveals, "Father and son are extremely close, which is essential for Robson".