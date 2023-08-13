Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's lookalike daughter Maggie leaves fans stunned with 25th birthday photos

Maggie McGraw, the couple's middle child, is the spitting image of her mother Faith in new photos

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are every inch proud parents to their three daughters, Gracie, 26, Maggie, 25 and Audrey, 21 - and this weekend, the family had every reason to celebrate.

The power couple left heartwarming tributes to their middle child, Maggie, this weekend as she rang in her 25th birthday. Showering his daughter with love, country music legend Tim penned a moving tribute on Instagram along with a photo of his all-grown-up daughter on her milestone birthday.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughters enjoy themed dinner at family home

The Highway Don't Care hitmaker reflected "on all the years the 5 of us have had together. All the love and laughter we have shared and all that is to come!" in his sweet post.

© Instagram Maggie McGraw turned 25 on August 12

"We celebrate our Maggie today with so much pride and gratitude in our hearts for all the joy she has brought us," the doting dad continued. "Maggie May, all that you have set out to do in your life so far, you have taken on with grace, passion and remarkable determination."

"You are an inspiring young woman," McGraw added. "You are fierce and passionate and your mom, your sisters and I could not, absolutely could not, love you more!!!!!"

Maggie's mom Faith was also quick to chime in with the birthday tributes, writing; "Happy 25th Birthday my windflower. Can handle any situation with such grace, intelligence and caring. We love you so much."

© Instagram Faith shared a sweet throwback photo from Maggie's childhood

Fans were left stunned by Faith's set of photographs to accompany her post, which highlighted the similarities between her and her lookalike daughter. "Looks just like her momma!" exclaimed one fan in the comments, as another swiftly agreed: "She looks just like you!"

"Oh my god, she looks just like Faith Hill," while a fourth penned: "Mama's twin! Happy Birthday beautiful."

© Getty Images Faith and Tim share three daughters together

Even as a tiny toddler, it's clear Maggie was destined to be the mirror image of her mother as she grew up.

© Getty Images Maggie and Audrey attended the 2017 Grammys with their parents

Opening up about his daughter's strong, individual personalities, Tim previously told PEOPLE: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."