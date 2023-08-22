Jennifer Aniston makes bold relationship revelation five years after divorce from Justin Theroux

Jennifer Aniston's love life has always been a source of intrigue for her fans and beyond, with many, having seen her go through personal ups and downs, rooting for the star to find her fairytale ending.

The Morning Show actress and producer did have a fairy tale wedding in 2000 when she tied the knot with Brad Pitt, but five years later, it turned into a highly-publicized nightmare when they divorced and the actor moved on with Angelina Jolie.

Fans seemed to wait with baited breath for her to find love again, and she did, with Justin Theroux, who she married in 2015. Though they ultimately divorced in 2018, the two remain good friends.

Now, while fans may maintain their eagerness to see Jennifer find love again, she has bigger fish to fry: the upcoming third season premiere of her hit series The Morning Show, which she stars in and executive produced alongside Reese Witherspoon, expanding her production company, Echo Films, plus working on her partnerships with brands like Pvolve and Vital Proteins.

In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, Jennifer explained: "It was always a little bit difficult for me in relationships, I think, because I really was kind of alone. I don't know."

Her own parents, the late Days of Our Lives actor John Aniston and her mom Nancy Dow, who she had a difficult relationship with, divorced in 1980 when Jennifer was 11, and she confessed: "My parents, watching my family's relationship, didn't make me kind of go, 'Oh, I can't wait to do that.'"

© Getty Jennifer's dad passed away last year

She added: "I didn't like the idea of sacrificing who you were or what you needed, so I didn't really know how to do that."

"It was almost easier to just be kind of solo," Jennifer then admitted, adding: "So I didn't have any real training in that give-and-take."

© Getty The actress and Brad were married for five years

However much fans may want to see her find love again, today she's prioritizing making sure her well-deserved needs are met, even if it makes relationships more difficult.

"It's just about not being afraid to say what you need and what you want. And it's still a challenge for me in a relationship," she noted, adding: "I'm really good at every other job I have, and that's sort of the one area that's a little…" before trailing off.

© Getty She was then married to Justin for three years

It was her manager Aleen Keshishian who helped shift her priorities in the wake of her divorce from Brad, subsequently kickstarting her journey to becoming the Hollywood powerhouse she is today. Jennifer recalled: "I'd gone through my divorce, and there was a real shift in my life in terms of coming out from under the rubble of that. And then I was finding my work to be a real place of solace."

She added: "[Aleen] came in and kind of witnessed how I behaved in the business then, and she would give me these great bits of advice, almost like a pep talk: 'You're going to get on the phone, you're going to address it like this.'"

© Apple TV+ Jennifer returns as fellow powerhouse Alex Levy on The Morning Show in September

It certainly paid off, and today she can, from experience, confidently say: "Make sure you're getting in bed with people you're going to be happy to wake up with in the morning," of her business partners and beyond.

So what does that mean now? "My dog," she joked, before declaring: "That's who I'm sleeping with."

