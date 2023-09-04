Sarah Jessica Parker's spectacular Hamptons home with Matthew Broderick as the most spellbinding view

And Just Like That… star Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's oceanside home looks so special

Carrie Bradshaw may have just moved into an amazing New York City home in And Just Like That… but Sarah Jessica Parker has an equally impressive home, delighting fans with a sneak peek into the Hamptons home she shares with her husband, Matthew Broderick.

In a video posted to Instagram, SJP strolls along the deck of her oceanside home, panning out to reveal the ocean view at her Hamptons abode, wowing fans with the surroundings. Watch the clip below...

WATCH: SJP shares a sneak peek at her oceanside home

"Oh wow, what a beautiful place to be!! Where is that?" one fan asked, while another commented: "Wow, the sound of the ocean!"

Sarah and Matthew's home is situated in Amagansett, Long Island, and last year the star listed it on Booking.com, for people to stay in the dreamy property.

On her listing, SJP proved she has the same way with words that Carrie Bradshaw has, writing: "I’m thrilled to welcome guests into this little home away from home by the beach, and hope the cozy space we’ve created in our Hamptons cottage is just what the doctor ordered.

© Getty Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker own a beautiful Hamptons home

"Guests will get a glimpse into all that Amagansett has to offer, while enjoying some of my favorite things to do in the area, like unwinding in the secluded backyard surrounded by fresh ocean air, spending days reading and relaxing at the beach, and dining at a few local favorite restaurants like Nick & Toni’s and Lobster Roll.

"We want our guests to make themselves at home, so feel free to kick off your shoes, break into the fully stocked bar, and admire all of the vintage appliances we’ve collected over the years."

© Booking.com Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's Hamptons home

The property was only available to rent for two nights, priced at $19.98 – the year Sarah began starring in Sex and the City.

Alongside Sarah's intro to the property, Booking.com wrote of the gorgeous home: "Situated just steps from the gorgeous shoreline, Sarah Jessica Parker’s charming 1940s beach cottage wields a coast-bound pathway for easy and spontaneous access to one of the most private beaches in the Dunes, just a 2-3 minute walk from the cottage.

© Booking.com Sarah Jessica Parker's Hamptons home has a lovely sundeck

"Touting a dreamy closet full of footwear from Sarah Jessica's eponymous luxury line, as well as a home bar fully stocked with Thomas Ashbourne, the three-bedroom cottage is the idyllic seaside reverie to kick off your shoes, post up in front her stunning brick fireplace, and treat yourself to a charcuterie board with SJP’s ready-to-serve Perfect Cosmo in hand. The dreamy escape aptly features an expansive deck surrounded by lush greenery, bestowing a completely private backyard to unwind."

We hope SJP and Matthew are having a fabulous time at their seaside bolthole!

