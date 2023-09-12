Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo shares photo of hotel-worthy boudoir

Princess Beatrice needn't worry about design decisions or planning inside her stunning Cotswolds home, as her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi owns his own property and interiors company, Banda Property.

On Monday, Edoardo took to Instagram Stories to share a series of images from a project he and the team have been working on, including a photograph of a hotel-worthy bedroom designed with plush interiors.

WATCH: Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's son speaks to the camera in adorable video

The striking image revealed a luxurious brown bed dressed with a beige linen duvet and a striped cushion. The walls have a mottled effect with a large piece of art over the headboard. At the foot of the bed, there is a fabric bench, again in chic beige and there has been a large fluffy rug placed on the floor.

The bedside cabinet of choice is a distressed wooden design with two doors, and it has been styled with a vase of flowers, books and a candle. Directly above the bedside table is a very unique geometric uplighter.

Edoardo shared the photo with his fans

While this isn't Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's personal bedroom, it may give us a clue about what kind of design they like – and isn't it so chic?

It was a dining room space that Edoardo revealed just last week, and it was equally as beautiful. The room was completed with large wooden table lined with stylish webbed cane chairs. The long table has been dressed with a unique sculptural centrepiece which can be used as a fruit bowl.

Edoardo shared this photo online last week

The room has been painted in a muted cream hue, but a large marble-style artwork provides plenty of interest, as well as the statement light hanging perfectly above the table.

These beautiful glimpses into his design prowess come after the news that Edoardo's company has now listed a £6.6 million London home after completely renovating it.

Edoardo is parting ways with this property

The unique triplex home in the exclusive area of Notting Hill features two bedrooms, a gorgeous living space, a study, and a secret cinema room!

Speaking about the stunning property, Edoardo told Mansion Global: “The light pouring through the double-height windows is ever present as is the feeling of space and nature due to the private and communal gardens. This townhouse really creates a wonderful warmth and sense of home.”

MORE: Charles Spencer sparks fan reaction with unseen artwork inside Althorp

Edoardo and his wife Princess Beatrice split their time between London and the Cotswolds with their young daughter Sienna and Edoardo's son Wolfie, who he co-parents with ex Dara Huang.

A unique kitchen designed by Edoardo and his team

Interestingly, his ex-fiance is also an interior designer and her rental home in London is an example of her incredible tastes.

The judge of The Big Interiors Battle has shared a few glimpses inside including the amazing living room with large Victorian windows and high ceilings, curated bookshelves and an open fire.

Dara Huang's gorgeous lounge

There are lots of stylish features like cream curved sofas, a wooden accent chair and a Perspex clear table in the centre of the room.