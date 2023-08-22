Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo lists £6.6m London home with secret cinema room

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is a property developer and interior designer and heads up his company, Banda Property

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi may have married into royalty, but he has an established career with his own company, Banda Property, which works on property development and interior design among other things.

One of Edoardo's big projects has been a renovation in Notting Hill, transforming multiple properties to sell on.

WATCH: Edoardo's company shares living room transformation

Many of the residences sold a while back but there's one particular townhouse has been carefully curated by the team and now it's on the market for an eye-watering £6.6 million.

Edoardo is parting ways with this property

Edoardo told Mansion Global: “The light pouring through the double-height windows is ever present as is the feeling of space and nature due to the private and communal gardens. “This townhouse really creates a wonderful warmth and sense of home.”

The home has two beautiful bedrooms and a gorgeous living space and a study, but the crème de la crème is in the basement where there is a secret cinema room with moody décor.

Love this incredible design? Well, you'll fall head over heels for Edoardo's other projects that take all over the world including Paris, New York and other far-flung locations.

Recent impressive photos shared by the royal's husband have been a beautiful penthouse with a modern living area complete with a spaceship-like circle sofa in the middle, as well as a very unique bathroom with a circular Roman-style bath.

Edoardo shared this stunning photo online

The bathroom in particular sparked an outpouring of love in the comment section of his Instagram post, with one writing: "It's like a bath for the royal family, love," and another saying: I'm speechless." A third penned: "So gorgeous," and a fourth simply added: "Wow."

Edoardo and his wife Princess Beatrice split their time between the London and the Cotswolds, but they like to keep their personal lives under wraps and Edoardo does not share any images inside of their own homes.

Beatrice's stepson is set to relocate within London

The 39-year-old has a son who lives his mother, Edoardo's ex-fiancée Dara Huang and they have some exciting property news too – they are moving!

MORE: Married Meghan Markle shuts down love interest question in unearthed interview

The presenter has been looking at houses for a while and it seems she has found a new abode for her and her seven-year-old son Christopher Woolf, who is affectionately known as 'Wolfie'.

Dara shared a beautiful picture of the residence

"New house coming soon," the interior designer wrote, on a photograph of herself standing on winding white stars with her son at the bottom, seemingly on his iPad.

REVEALED: Sarah Ferguson's frank and relatable comment about family politics with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice

Dara Huang's current gorgeous lounge

With Dara's eye for design, we can't wait to see what she does with the place! And if her current home in Kensington is anything to go by, it will be amazing.