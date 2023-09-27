Phoebe Waller-Bridge's £5.2m eclectic London home with drawing room and hot tub

Phoebe Waller-Bridge sparked engagement rumours earlier this month when she watched her brother Jasper Waller-Bridge tie the knot with his Downton Abbey bride, Michelle Dockery with a new ring on her engagement finger.

While the 38-year-old star hasn't confirmed or denied her relationship status with filmmaker partner Martin McDonagh, 53, they do live together in the UK capital. Here's everything we know about their London home…

The central property is a Victorian building and it set the star back £5.2 million when she made the deal in July 2020.

There is a private bar inside the four-bedroom home, as well as a gym, drawing room and jaw-dropping marble kitchen that features bi-fold doors opening up to the garden.

While the outdoor space has not been seen, it reportedly features an outdoor fireplace, a hot tub and a pond.

In pictures featured by the Daily Mail, the home's Instagrammable interiors are revealed, including a luxurious bathroom with his-and-hers sinks and a square marble tub, as well as an eclectic reception room with a unique balcony.

The photos also showcase a large double-width hallway with Parquet flooring, an iron banister and an array of quirky artworks.

Phoebe grew up in West London so she hasn't moved far from home with her property purchase.

As Phoebe stays off social media, we have not seen many personal glimpses into her home, apart from one time she appeared from home on the Graham Norton Show.

During the pandemic, Phoebe revealed that she lived in a flat with her sister Isobel, and in the interview she admitted that she had a "wall of penises" in her entranceway, as it was a prop from the Fleabag set. "They’re all here, keeping me company... This is who welcomes people when they come through the door!" she joked.

Now the phallic sculpture is believed to be in her office and used as a hat stand!

What has Phoebe Waller-Bridge said about her partner Martin McDonagh?

In Vanity Fair’s July/August issue, the star made a very rare comment about her partner, saying: "It's really useful being with someone who I think is a genius, it just ups your game. I would always have wanted Martin McDonagh to think of my work as good, whether I was with him or not. I will find out now, either way!"

Phoebe and Martin began dating in late 2017, having made their first public debut in October of that year. The TV star, who prefers to keep her relationship private, has not yet confirmed news of a second engagement. HELLO! has reached out for comment.

Martin McDonagh is best known for his work on films such as Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Seven Psychopaths and In Bruges.

