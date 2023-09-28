The Repair Shop's Angelina Bakalarou's zen den is a plant haven

Paper conservator, Angelina Bakalarou, has been delighting visitors to The Repair Shop with her amazing skills, and the viewers love her too! Even after her very first appearance on the show, fans took to social media to welcome the pro. "Welcome to the best television series ever shown on any station!" wrote one and: "Another great talent added to an amazing team," commented another.

The creative lives in London and the UK capital features heavily on her Instagram feed, but as well as cityscapes and photos of her own personal projects, she's also given her following multiple looks inside her sanctuary-like home that's filled with many plants. Take a look around Angelina's zen den…

Angelina Bakalarou's lounge

The crafter showcased her impressive collection of plants in various pots when she posed in her living room. The star looked comfy on a grey footstool positioned next to her radiator in front of her sweeping bay window.

Angelina Bakalarou's reading corner

A photo of a cosy corner inside Angelina's apartment revealed the perfect reading nook with an ornate wooden chair positioned beside a large wooden cabinet filled with books. Plants and ornaments decorate the space and give it a homely feel.

Angelina Bakalarou's crystal shelf

Angelina has a special shelf dedicated to her crystal collection including rose quartz and amethyst. Many other celebrities and public figures are tuned into the healing powers of crystals, including the likes of Holly Willoughby and Meghan Markle.

Angelina Bakalarou's artwork

Showcasing one of the prints on her wall, Angelina took a close up shot of this 'Be kind to yourself' illustration featuring a lady in the bath. A great reminder for self-care!

Angelina Bakalarou's shelfie

A cheeky shelfie revealed Angela's terrarium, a blue glass bottom and a sting of disco ball lights. We love this eclectic mix.

Other Repair Shop experts have also given glimpses into their properties and each one has a very different home, for example, Will Kirk's abode with his wife and child is rather modern and minimal while Suzie Fletcher's is more traditional.

