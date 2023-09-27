Angel Strawbridge shares bedroom photo amid changes at the chateau

Escape to the Chateau star Angel Strawbridge has shared an update with fans on social media

It's all change at Chateau de la Motte Husson for Dick and Angel Strawbridge as they usher in the new season with autumnal gardening and interiors changes. On Wednesday, Escape to the Chateau star Angel penned a personal message to her fans at the turning point in the year, where summer moves into autumn.

The update came in the form of an Instagram post on the @the_chateau_tv Instagram feed, which boasts 335,000 followers and it included a picture of Angel putting on her favourite new season bedding and included a special discount for fans.

The mum-of-two penned: "Hello to you on this Wonderful Wednesday! It's been lovely watching the Autumn season descend upon the Chateau! We’ve been busy harvesting our apples in the Walled Garden and getting the Chateau ready for the months ahead.

We love making seasonal changes, and introducing warmer tones and cosy textures is a perfect and easy way to achieve that Autumn ambience inside! If you’d like to bring the season into your home, we have 10% off the Autumn Collection. Head to the link in our bio to shop the Autumn Collection. Love, Angel xxx."

The bedroom in the photo features a grand wooden bed with an impressive carved headboard. Either side, there are wooden bedside cabinets and quirky pineapple bedside lights. Angel has dressed the statement bed with an array of eclectic cushions. It looks so comfy!

The family have an impressive garden at their amazing home

Angel, her husband Dick and their children Arthur and Dorothy are set to leave the chateau very soon for an exciting adventure.

October will see the family jet across the channel for the UK leg of their tour. It kicks off at the Cliffs Pavillion in Southend on 6 October and ends on 17 November at the Brighton Dome. In between, the family will visit locations such as Cardiff, Bath, Glasgow, Newcastle and Birmingham. This means they will be away from home for almost two whole months!

The couple travel with their kids too

It's not the first time the Strawbridges have been on the road though, as they've already been down under for appearances in Australia and New Zealand.

Dick and Angel moved to France to renovate their Chateau in 2015, and while they have now cut ties with Channel 4, fans are hoping to see them back on screen soon.

© Instagram Angel and Dick Strawbridge are leaving Chateau de la Motte Husson next month

Each of their social media updates include many comments from eager followers enquiring about their return to TV.

"When can we see you on TV again? You are soooo missed," and: "We need you back on telly, we miss your fantastic life and seeing your chateau," were among the comments on recent posts.