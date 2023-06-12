Miranda Lambert looks phenomenal in neon bikini in new sun-soaked selfie

Miranda Lambert has been enjoying the warmer weather from the comfort of her own home - and she's doing so in serious style!

The award-winning singer took to Instagram over the weekend to share a sun-soaked selfie of herself wearing a neon yellow bikini while catching the rays in her garden in Nashville, Tennessee.

Miranda lives in Nashville with her husband Brendan McLoughlin, who she has been married to since 2019.

Miranda Lambert's rise to fame

Miranda and Brendan have an incredible love story, having met on the set of Good Morning America in New York City, where Brendan was working with the security team when the singer was appearing on the show with her band, The Pistol Annies.

It was really a case of love at first sight when they met too, as the pair hit it off right away, although Miranda wasn't aware of it at the time. "My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him [Brendan] and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone," she previously told New York Times.

Miranda Lambert looked lovely in a neon bikini in a sun-soaked selfie

"They invited him to our show behind my back." The couple said 'I do' just two years after they began dating, and decided to get married in secret.

The couple tied the knot on 26 January 2019 at a farm just outside of Nashville, Tennessee, where the country singer grew up. Despite having a very different career to his famous wife, the NYPD officer isn't afraid of the spotlight.

© Getty Miranda Lambert lives in Nashville with husband Brendan McLoughlin

"To pull him into that world, I was like, 'I'm sorry, this might be a shock,'" the award-winning singer said of her fame.

"He just takes it like a champ," she told People. "He's better at it than I am." Most recently, Miranda - who released her first ever book, Y'all Eat Yet?: Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin' Kitchen, on April 25, opened up to HELLO! ahead of the book launch about Brendan's influence.

© Getty Images Miranda and Brendan putting on a loved-up display on the black carpet

The Texas native revealed that Brendan fell in love with her mom's friend Niecy's Cajun cooking, and revealed to HELLO! that the meal he enjoyed when first meeting the family is actually a recipe in her book.

"I think the first meal he had with us as a family was 'The Loaf' as we call it. I can’t actually remember the first thing I cooked for him," shared Miranda, adding that the two of them love to cook eggs and bacon together, joking: "That’s my style."

"I do love Brendan’s Italian food. He is an amazing cook," added Miranda, when asked what one meal she longs for after a stint on the road.

© Getty Images Miranda Lambert on stage at the ACM Awards

© Photo: Instagram Miranda Lambert loves animals

Miranda Lambert and her husband outside in their garden

