Michael Strahan's whereabouts questioned as GMA shakeup continues and host is replaced again

Where is Michael Strahan? That's what fans were eager to find out after another host stepped in for him again on Wednesday's show.

Viewers eagerly tuned in to their morning entertainment only to see Rebecca Jarvis in Michael's seat alongside co-anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

But it's not the first time this week that Michael has been absent, as he's been missing from GMA since last Thursday.

While it's not unusual for the former NFL athlete to take some time away, fans are concerned that his breaks are becoming more regular.

One look at Michael's Instagram reveals he's currently juggling multiple projects, from hosting The $100,000 Pyramid and Fox's NFL Sunday, whilst also managing his clothing and skincare brands.

© Getty Images Michael has been missing from his seat alongside Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos

But that didn't stop his legions of loyal fans asking when he'd be returning to his spot on the ABC morning show.

"Get back to work, Mr. On GMA," one of his social media followers quipped on one of his posts promoting his game show, while another added: "We miss you on GMA," and there were many more comments that mirrored the sentiment.

© Getty Images Rebecca Jarvis filled in for Michael on Wednesday

Fortunately, GMA have many talented hosts to stand in for Michael, including Rebecca, Linsey Davis, and Eva Pilgrim too.

His work projects are clearly keeping Michael busy, but he also had a personal reason to celebrate recently as his twins, Isabella and Sophia, turned 19.

© Getty Images Michael has also been busy hosting The $100,000 Pyramid

On October 28, his youngest daughters waved goodbye to 18 and ushered in a new year. Although Michael didn't pay tribute to them on Instagram, he likely lavished them with gifts and love on their special day.

He is incredibly proud of his children and when Isabella and Sophia left home for college at the end of the summer, Michael couldn't speak more highly about them.

© Instagram Isabella and Sophia now attend separate colleges

Isabella is embracing everything California has to offer after starting her studies at USC while Sophia is a student at Duke University in North Carolina.

Speaking about their decisions to go to different schools during an appearance on The View, Michael said: "Sophia is going to Duke, Isabella is going to USC. [They are] their first choices of school, and they worked really hard," before maintaining: "I'm very proud of them, I'm a happy father.

© Instagram/Michael Strahan Michael with his daughters and his girlfriend Kayla Quick

"They're very far from each other, but they went to separate high schools, since tenth grade." Michael then added: "They have completely separate sets of friends, even though they are great friends with each other," before he quipped: "But they also argue and fight to the point where they need to be separated."

Michael shares his two youngest children with his second ex-wife, Jean Muggli. He is also a father to Michael Jr. and his other daughter, Tanita, from his relationship with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins.

