Christina Hall's $6M Tennessee home resembles a hotel in latest photos

Christina Hall loves her life by the beach and has a beautiful home by the ocean in Newport Beach, California. However, the HGTV star also has a gorgeous farmhouse in Tennessee, which she purchased in 2021 for $6M.

The property has since had a lot of work done, and the results speak for themselves! In her latest Instagram post - which saw her introducing some new animals on the farm - Christina shared several photos from inside and outside the property.

These included a glimpse inside her luxe bathroom, complete with a clawfoot bathtub and marble floor. A picture of Christina's youngest son Hudson, four, feeding the chickens, meanwhile, showed the views of their sprawling land.

Christina loves nothing more than going to Tennessee to enjoy some downtime with her family. The Christina on the Coast star is married to Joshua Hall, and is mom to three children.

She shares 13-year-old Taylor and seven-year-old Brayden with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and four-year-old son Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

Christina Hall shared a glimpse inside her lavish bathroom at her farmhouse in Tennessee

She tied the knot to Joshua in 2022 after the pair dated for a year, and they have been blissfully happy ever since. Joshua is a doting stepfather to Christina's three children, and is often pictured in fun photos with them on social media.

He recently paid a heartfelt tribute to Christina's teen daughter Taylor as she marked her 13th birthday, reminiscing about her growing from a sweet child to a young woman. He wrote: "Happy Birthday to my not so little teenager. I moved into a home with a sweet little girl, now I'm helping shape a young woman."

The Flip or Flop star's son Hudson with a new chicken on their sprawling Tennessee farm

It's been a special year for both Christina and her daughter, having both marked a milestone birthday. The Flip or Flop star turned 40 in July and marked the occasion in style with a lavish party at her home in Newport Beach.

The star is known for being incredibly honest and admitted that things hadn't always been so joyful this time last year. In a post to mark Mother's Day in May, she penned: "Crazy how much life can change in a year. Last Mother’s Day I was in a very bad place. Going through an extremely unnecessary custody battle, family issues, dealing with a health scare - amongst other things.

Christina Hall with husband Joshua Hall and her three children

"During all this we were momentarily displaced and in the process of moving into a temporary rental …During the stress of moving- I noticed the owners of the rental property left us this amazing care package on the kitchen Island… gifts for the kids, my fav champagne and a sweet note… at the time I was having the worst month so all of this meant SO much to me."

Opening up about her emotions, Christina continued: "I started crying when I saw it, and I didn’t want to upset anyone so I quickly went to hide in the first room I saw (the laundry room). Surprisingly, the owner of the rental happened to be in there grabbing some remaining items and she caught me off guard (I’m usually never vulnerable) but at that moment I was… I broke down crying and told her what I was going through and how much her gesture meant to me… she gave me a huge hug and told me she understood and what her and her blended family had gone through (similar situation to me).

© Jon Kopaloff Christina has been married to Joshua since 2021

"It felt so good to speak to someone who understood. When I think of this now it still makes my eyes water. What a gift from God that moment was. No one I knew could understand what I was going through so to meet someone who got it and who could talk me through it truly was life changing.

"Shortly after that things turned around and fell into place. I know I’ve made mistakes but I know what I’ve done right… I know with all my heart my kids love me… and I know I’m a good mom…. life is crazy but being a mama makes it all worth it. Alllll of it. Happy Mother’s Day, no matter where you are in life or what’s happening stay positive- It can all change in a year!"

