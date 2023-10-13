Christina Hall's $12m family home undergoes terrifying transformation you need to see

Christina Hall always does the most incredible things with her $12 million mansion — and Halloween 2023 is no different as she has turned it into a spooky spectacle. The former Flip or Flop star has truly flipped some incredible homes in her time, but her Newport Beach, California home is the crown jewel in her property portfolio which she regularly updates through renovations and decorations.

As the seasons change and fall settles in, Christina has doubled her efforts, sharing photos on her Instagram story of the ghoulish decorations. The first photo showed a gothic-looking mannequin with long blond hair wearing a distressed lace gown, next to a statue of the word ‘BOO’ between two black candles, and some witch’s house rules written on a piece of paper. The window had black bats covering the pane, and she’d captioned the image “it’s a vibe”.

© @thechristinahall Instagram Christina Hall's scary decorations

In the next picture, Christina had set up a “deadly good dinner party” with skeletons sitting at her dining room table. Outside the window her shrubbery was covered in white lights.

© @thechristinahall Instagram Christina Hall's 'deadly good dinner party'

The next shot was a video of her garden, where she’d set up some fake gravestones, some ghoulish ghost figurines and a series of ghost faces and skeletons lining the bushes. Even more scary, as Christina filmed closer to the glass door into her house, there was a mechanical girl in a lace dress crawling along the floor with red eyes, and a life-sized mannequin of a witch with white eyes.

Known for updating her home to keep it fun for her three kids, Christina also has a pool at the Orange County property. But even Christina’s dog looked intimidated by the frightening decorations as it looked out the window at the unsettling scene.



Christina finished remodelling the Newport Beach home this summer with her husband Josh Hall, showing off her home’s new open plan living room, kitchen, garden and pool areas on Instagram.

As well as her Newport Beach home, Christina also has a $6 million farmhouse in Tennessee which she bought in 2021. She recently introduced new animals to the farm, including a mini donkey and a pony.