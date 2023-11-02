Stacey Dooley reveals intimate glimpse inside bedroom as she tends to baby Minnie in new video

Stacey Dooley has revealed a very intimate glimpse inside the bedroom she shares with her boyfriend Kevin Clifton, while tending to their adorable baby, Minnie, in a new video.

The journalist and TV presenter filmed the video to tell her followers all about the final episode of her BBC series, DNA Secrets, and the clip also featured an adorable cameo from her daughter.

© Instagram Stacey Dooley shared the video on Instagram

Stacey began by saying to the camera: "Gang, I hope you're alright," before slipping immediately back into mum-mode and looking down to Minnie on her lap, saying: "Get that out of your mouth, please."

The mother-of-one continued: "DNA, the last episode of this series is out in half an hour, BBC Two, I have had the most brilliant time filming this." At the end of the clip, Stacey blew her followers a kiss and said "ciao" before baby Minnie let out an adorable noise. Check out the video below to listen...

WATCH: Baby Minnie can be heard in this video shared by Stacey Dooley

Stacey then posted a follow-up video, correcting herself as the episode is in fact airing next week. She said: "LOL. My episode isn't on, I don't know why. So, I guess it's going to be on next week, sorry about that, I had no idea. Alright, have a nice evening, bye!"

In the videos, Stacey can be seen lying down in their double king-size bed as former Strictly star, Kevin – who won the show alongside Stacey in 2019 – is seen lying next to her.

© Shutterstock Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton welcomed their baby in January

A few details of the couple's bedroom are noticeable in the video including their stylish grey headboard which has a cream stitching effect in a striped pattern. The pair are also lucky enough to have large fluffy white pillows and, in the first video, a blue and beige patterned cushion can be seen next to Stacey as she coos over her daughter.

Stacey has previously shared photos showing off the seriously chic home she shares with Kevin. The couple, who began dating after meeting on the BBC Latin and Ballroom competition, recently moved into their new pad which features generously sized rooms, high ceilings and beautiful décor.

© Instagram Stacey and Kevin recently moved into a new house

In a recent photo, Stacey showed off her minimalist but beautiful living room space which includes a huge floor mirror placed up against the wall, to reflect the daylight coming in from the large windows – which is a great tip for making rooms incredibly bright and feel even bigger.

The 36-year-old's lounge also has a traditional-looking charcoal grey fireplace which she has adorned with vintage-style candle sticks and ornaments. Stacey and Kevin have also placed a large chandelier light fitting, giving the room a touch of glamour.

See more of Stacey and Kevin's gorgeous new home, here.