Amanda Holden kisses companion in candid home photo

Amanda Holden was caught packing on the PDA on Friday, but not with her devoted husband, Chris Hughes.

The 52-year-old BGT judge took to her Instagram Stories a slew of photos alongside her blonde family pooch, Rudie, who could be seen kissing Amanda on the lips in the at-home photo.

© Instagram Amanda and her pooch shared a kiss

Amanda penned: "Two blondes hanging out…Rudie," and a laughing face emoji. The words were spread across the wholesome snaps. Amanda posted the photos from what appeared to be the hardwood floors in her lavish Surrey home.

The TV host looked so glamorous in the update, wearing false eyelashes, brushes of warm bronzer, and a slick of vibrant pink lipstick. She donned a long-sleeved grey top and around her neck was a gorgeous Van Cleef and Arpels necklace, a favourite brand of celebrities and royals alike, such as Princess Kate, Queen Camilla, and Abbey Clancy.

© Instagram Amanda and her pooch shared a kiss

This isn't the first time fans have been graced with Rudie content on the star's social media page. At the end of August, Amanda shared the sweetest video of her family pooch being reunited with her daughter, Lexi, following their family holiday to Italy.

The clip showed the touching moment Rudie saw Lexi for the first time and her response was effervescent. See the heartwarming moment in the video below.

Amanda Holden's pup Rudie reunites with daughter Lexi following family holiday

Alongside the update, Amanda penned: "Rudie has spent a lovely summer with friends and we were reunited a day last, but not least .. he saw his [red love heart emoji] (disclaimer he has his own doggie seatbelt in the back)…"

Lexi, 17, looked so chic for the special family moment and wore a denim jacket and white shirt combination which perfectly showed off her golden sun tan from her sunny trip away. Her long locks cascaded down and also looked blonder from her travels.

Amanda's daughter Hollie was very happy to see her fury friend

Amanda also took to her Instagram Stories with two sweet photos involving her furry friend. One with her youngest daughter, Hollie, 11, and a second, showing a close-up photo of Amanda sporting her sun tan, alongside the words: "My baby."

The snaps were taken from the family's lavish Surrey home. The five-bedroom family abode, boasts its very own bar, an ultra-spacious kitchen/diner, and a party hot tub in the sprawling garden.

The incredible property also has its own outhouse outhouse to featuring a second bar and a hot tub - when can we move in?