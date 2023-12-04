Amanda Holden dazzles in vampy lace dress alongside lookalike model daughter Lexi

Amanda Holden twinned with her model daughter Lexi on Monday evening as she stepped out to attend The Fashion Awards.

Pulling out all the stops, BGT star Amanda, 52, appeared ageless in a strapless mini dress complete with a boned bodice and a bell-shaped skirt.

© Getty Images The mother-daughter duo twinned in black lace

Serving up a slice of Morticia regality, the star teamed her whimsical garment with a pair of towering black heels and a striking cape complete with built-in sleeves.

As for hair and makeup, the mother-of-two opted for a simple bronzed look, sleek tresses and a subtle pink lip for a pop of colour. Stunning!

© Getty Images Amanda looked so stylish in her vampy dress

She was joined on the red carpet by her lookalike daughter Lexi who looked every inch the budding model in a sweeping black lace maxi dress featuring a large cut-out section around the midriff, long sleeves and a turtle neck design.

The 17-year-old slipped on a pair of vertiginous black heels to match her famous mother's and wore her flowing blonde locks down loose in tumbling waves.

For an added dose of glamour, the starlet sported a glossy black manicure and highlighted her features with smokey eyeliner, sculpting bronzer and a matte, nude lip.

© Getty Images Lexi looked flawless in her stunning dress

The stylish duo joined a fleet of stars at the Royal Albert Hall including the likes of Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend Mia Regan, Sam Smith, Maya Jama, Maisie Williams and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Lexi is following in her famous mum's footsteps by pursuing a career in the limelight. Last year, she signed a deal with Storm modelling agency, best known for discovering Kate Moss.

© Instagram Amanda's eldest daughter Lexi (right) is following in her footsteps by pursuing a modelling career

Bursting with pride, Amanda previously chatted to The Sun's Fabulous magazine about Lexi's career path, revealing she was busy learning the ropes and honing her catwalk skills. She said: "At the moment, Lexi's learning her craft — how to pose, how to walk. And then we will release her into the modelling world."

WATCH: Amanda Holden twins with daughters during very spooky outing

Amanda continued: "She's super-excited and has the right mentality — she's very unfazed by things, is not easily impressed, and doesn't suffer fools. All of those qualities Chris and I have, so she's been brought up like that. She'll be looked after because she can look after herself pretty well. And she's got a tiger mummy and a daddy as well."

Aside from Lexi, Amanda also shares daughter Hollie with her husband Chris Hughes. The couple, who met in Los Angeles in 2003, tied the knot in December 2008 with their then-two-year-old daughter Lexi in attendance.

© Instagram Amanda and Chris said "I do" in 2008

Speaking to HELLO! In 2019, Amanda spoke about her marriage and revealed: "Chris is very funny and errs on the side of lightness.

"We can make jokes out of any situation throughout the best and darkest times of our lives. He's rubbish at romance, but he's there for the solid things – such as keeping my car clean and making sure I relax."