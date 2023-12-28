Nicole Kidman shares rare glimpse of life on her $6.5million Southern Highlands estate in Australia

Nicole Kidman recently surprised her fans with a rare glimpse into her life on her Bunya Hill farm in her native home Australia.

The 56-year-old star took to Instagram to share her experiences on the $6.5 million property nestled in the Southern Highlands of New South Wales.

In the photos, the "Moulin Rouge!" actress was seen fully immersed in farm life, feeding baby goats from a bottle.

Dressed practically for farm work, Nicole wore comfortable active leggings, a black puffer jacket, running shoes, and a cap, captioning the images with 'Holiday chores.'

Nicole's Bunya Hill farm, which she shares with her husband Keith Urban, spans an impressive 45 hectares.

The estate features traditional sandstone verandahs, pressed metal ceilings, a grand carved cedar staircase, and 10 original marble fireplaces.

Since purchasing the property, the couple has added numerous amenities, including an 18-meter swimming pool, a gym, and a full-sized tennis court. To ensure privacy, the home is surrounded by large grass mounds.

To further enhance security, earlier this year, Nicole and Keith upgraded the estate's safety measures by installing a gatehouse manned by security guards, at a cost of $32,450.

This move was approved by the Wingecarribee Council, as reported by the Daily Telegraph, citing the need for security when the couple is in residence.

Nicole previously showcased her idyllic farmhouse in a Vogue video in 2015, where she answered 73 rapid-fire questions.

This unique one-shot, one-take video tour started on the porch of her large estate and ended in the farm area, revealing various aspects of her property, including her six alpacas.

The actress, who splits her time between Sydney and Nashville, finds both places appealing due to their cool residents.

The tour also highlighted the family room, kitchen, dining area, and a small cottage on the property, before moving towards the farming area.

Nicole and Keith bought the Bunya Hill property in 2008 for $6.5 million, before the birth of their youngest daughter, Sunday Rose.

In addition to this farm, they also own several properties in North Sydney's exclusive Latitude building, including a penthouse apartment bought in 2009 and adjoining penthouses purchased later.

These were combined into a mega-apartment, and in 2021, Nicole added a sub-penthouse apartment to her collection, offering spectacular Harbour views.

The couple also owns a 19th-floor apartment in the same block, used as a home office when in Sydney.

Interestingly, all these properties, including the Southern Highlands farm, are held in company names, with Nicole not having owned property in her own name since 1993, when she bought an apartment for her sister, Antonia.

