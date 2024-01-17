Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's $26m Miami mansion's child-proof privacy measure for 3 kids

Enrique Iglesias, 48, and his partner Anna Kournikova, 42, have an incredible Miami home that they share with their three adorable children twins Nicholas and Lucy, six, and Mary, three.

But when their twins were born, an unusual measure was added to their incredible leafy backyard with its own tennis court – a 16-foot wall had been erected around the perimeter of the garden as an extensive child-proofing privacy measure.

© SplashNews.com Enrique Iglesias' house has sweeping views of Biscayne Bay

TMZ reported that the wall was erected during Anna's pregnancy with Nicholas and Lucy in 2017, a pregnancy that she initially kept under wraps, as part of an extensive array of home renovations. At the time the city building permits stated that the couple intended to add a two-storey single-family residence to the grounds surrounding their property and as part of the wise safety measures put in place to protect their little ones, set out to have a 'child barrier' put in around the swimming pool.

Photos of the home have also revealed that the property is surrounded by tall palm trees and high hedges to ensure that their children can play safely outside and that the couple, who have millions of Instagram followers are afforded some privacy.

© Instagram Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias' enjoy family time

The 'Bailando' singer and his tennis champ long-term partner purchased the sprawling home in 2013, after 12 years of being together. The $26 million mansion by the water also boasts a sapphire-tinged lap pool and a jacuzzi. According to Miami-Dade County records, the singer bought two lots for $5 million in 2009 and then had the two existing homes leveled to start afresh.

Now their garden feels secure, Enrique and Anna are happy to let their children explore the outdoors freely. Anna has previously shared adorable photos with her family enjoying time in the backyard with her 1.8 million followers. She wished Enrique a happy birthday in 2022 with an adorable family snap with the twins on her lap and little Mary on her father's shoulders. She captioned the post: "Happy Birthday to the most amazing Dad! We super love you!!!".

© Instagram Their garden is huge

In the background fans spotted their chocolate brown labrador laid on their lush green lawn where the children's play equipment was set up. On Nicholas and Lucy's fourth birthdays in 2021, Anna gave fans another insight into their outside space. Little Nicholas was pictured in front of a huge tree next to the high wall with bean bags and miniature chairs laid out.

WATCH: Anna and Enrique’s home features an impressive tennis court

In another snap, little Lucy was seen playing on metal playground equipment at home against a leafy backdrop. In a separate post, the Grand Slam title-holder shared an adorable video of her children piled into a bright red play car riding around their at-home tennis court where no doubt Anna gets her practice in.

© Instagram Lucy was spotted in their garden

In recent times Anna has decided to go one step further and has stopped posting recent updates of life at home with her children. However, the previously named 'Top Latin Artist Of All Time' took to Instagram to share a rare family moment with his 18.8 million followers. The video showed Anna playing with her children in the garden with a Wendy house, play tractor, and sandpit.

© Instagram Enrique and Anna's garden is super leafy

DISCOVER: Enrique Iglesias reveals his son with Anna Kournikova was shocked by his real singing – see why

A visible fence was put around the area fans caught a rare glimpse at the exterior of their unbelievable home. Enrique marked the occasion saying, " Happy Mother’s Day! To all the Mothers around the world, you rock."