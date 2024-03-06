Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton is 'functioning well' but 'not quite 100%' – exclusive update on Princess' health
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Princess Kate is 'functioning well but not quite 100 per cent' – latest update on her health

The Princess of Wales was pictured for the first time this week since her hospitalisation for abdominal surgery in January

1 hour ago
Close-up of Kate Middleton wearing a blazer
HELLO!
Tracy SchaverienFeatures Contributor
Emily NashRoyal EditorLondon
Share this:

The Princess of Wales is now more than halfway through her period of convalescence, following her hospitalisation for planned abdominal surgery in January.

Kate, who is expected to return to royal duties after Easter, is said to be "recovering well but is not quite a hundred per cent".

In this week's issue of HELLO! magazine out now, royal author Robert Jobson, whose new biography Catherine, The Princess of Wales is published this summer, told us: "From what I hear, Kate has got into a routine again and is functioning well, but she doesn't want to rush things. I have spoken to people close to her and I think she is recovering well but is not quite a hundred per cent."

Kate in blue tartan coat© Getty
The Princess is "recovering well but is not quite a hundred per cent"

Robert, who also made reference to King Charles' cancer diagnosis and ongoing treatment, added: "The King was looking to make the royal family more focused on the main four and having two of the star people out of the picture makes that more difficult, so I'm sure she will be welcomed back with open arms when she's well enough to return to royal duties.

"She must be looking forward to that, but she also feels lucky to be able to have this time with the children and to put her recovery first."

Kate latest

The silver lining to Kate's surgery and recovery is that she has been able to spend plenty of precious time with her children Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five. With Mother’s Day approaching this Sunday, she will be thoroughly spoilt.

For the first time in years, she has been a full-time mum and not had to juggle family life with royal work and charity commitments.

Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis walking with Kate Middleton and Prince William© Getty
Kate has been spending her recovery with her children at home

Royal editor Emily Nash also noted: "Kate may not have been on the school run or at sports matches, but she has been able to spend plenty of time with her children at home over the past few weeks and they will have been such a tonic for her.

"Her family are absolutely at the centre of her world, so being able to have George, Charlotte and Louis at home with her has no doubt really boosted her spirits."

LISTEN: Who are the palace's 'men in grey suits' and how much power do they really have?

With Easter now just a few short weeks away, Kate, 42, will be starting to think about her return to public duties in April. In a sign the Princess is preparing for her public comeback, she has taken on a new private secretary: Afghanistan veteran Lieutenant Colonel Tom White, who served as an equerry to Queen Elizabeth II.

"The arrival of Tom means the Princess is likely to be thinking about her eventual return to work and future plans," a royal source told HELLO!

To read the full report, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale in the UK now. You can subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more