Drew Barrymore's daughters become big sisters with arrival of dad's first baby with their stepmom – photos

Drew Barrymore's daughters may not have much of a public life, with their mom opting to keep them away from the spotlight, but their personal life just got a major update.

Olive, ten, and Frankie, nine, are the star's two daughters with her ex-husband Will Kopelman, to whom she was married to from 2012 to 2016. Since splitting from Drew – who has previously spoken wonders of co-parenting with her ex – the art consultant has married Allie Michler, a Vogue editor.

Back in February, Allie shared the news that she and Will were expecting their first child together, a boy, and just in time for Father's Day, she announced the arrival of their beautiful baby boy.

Allie took to Instagram to reveal that her son, who the couple named John Keats, was born just three days before Father's Day in the US.

The fashion editor, 36, shared a slew of photos just after the arrival of little John, where she appears in the hospital with her new baby on her chest while Will, 44, leaned over for a kiss. In other photos, the new mom is glowing as she looks both at the camera and fondly over at her son, who is looking back at her.

"John Keats Kopelman," she first wrote in her caption, adding: "Born at sunrise, 5:48am on June 15th, 2023."

She continued: "Feeling overwhelmed by joy and excitement. We love you to pieces John!!!"

The couple, who tied the knot with a wedding in Nantucket in August of 2021, were quickly flooded with congratulations from fellow stars and New York City socialites, with HBFit founder Hannah Bronfman writing: "Our new bestie!!" as others added: "The sweetest!!!!!! So happy for you guys!" and: "Congrats beautiful mama!!! Enjoy this beautiful time! Sending so much love," as well as: "Congratulations! You are going to be the most incredible mom! Sending you so much love! John is precious."

She first announced her pregnancy on her Instagram earlier this year, when she posted a photo of herself posing in Central Park during a walk out with the couple's dog, a Bernese Mountain Dog named Archie, cradling her growing bump.

In the photo, she is standing by the Central Park Conservatory Water donning leggings, a bright red sweater, a black puffer jacket and matching knit beanie, and she captioned it with: "The year of boys!!" next to a blue heart emoji.

Throughout her pregnancy, she shared a slew of bump shots on her social media, including a photo of her outfit for the Met Gala on Monday, May 1st, which honored Karl Lagerfeld and saw plenty of women walk the red carpet in Chanel ensembles, including her sister-in-law Jill Kargman, who wore her Chanel wedding dress.

Will and Jill's father, Arie L. Kopelman, served as the President and COO of Chanel from 1986 until 2004, and remains part of the fashion house as Vice Chairman of the Board. Drew herself wore custom Chanel for her own wedding to Will, while Allie donned dresses by the brand for her welcome party, bridal lunch, and Sunday brunch dress, and Oscar de la Renta for her official bridal look.

Drew has never shied away from gushing over how great Allie is, on her show The Drew Barrymore Show, and beyond.

Speaking with People at the end of last year, the morning show host told the outlet: "Will has his side of the street so beautifully buttoned up with our gorgeous stepmother," adding: "Allie is my favorite person. I love her. I love us all being together."

She shared the same sentiment during an appearance on Dax Shepard's popular podcast, Armchair Expert, telling the host: "She knows that I absolutely worship the ground she walks on, and I'm her biggest cheerleader, but I give them space."

The mom-of-two remains close with all of her ex-husband's family – following their divorce, after living in Los Angeles all her life, she moved to New York City so her daughters could be closer to their father – and explained that: "We still do holidays, I still stay at their house. I was like, the divorce is going to happen, but nothing is going to change."