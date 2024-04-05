Gogglebox's Giles admits he's afraid to leave 'Grottage' home with wife Mary

Gogglebox has many faces in its cast who are adored by viewers, but Mary Killen and Giles Wood are certainly favourites.

The couple have become known for their one-liners and quips while critiquing the week's TV on Channel 4 programme. The pair appear on the show from the comfort of their living room at their abode in Wiltshire that they've called home for 30 years.

In a recent interview, the eccentric duo opened up about their home, which they affectionally call their "grottage", and how it's come to be part of their charm and personality.

Giles, however, admitted that he's often afraid to leave the home for fear of being recognised. Chatting with Idler for an interview at their Grottage, Mary spoke about how they deal with being TV sensations, saying of her partner: "[Giles] doesn't know he's famous because he never goes out."

Giles added: "If I get recognised, then I scuttle back to the safety of the cottage because I fear Beatlemania. It happens in Lidl supermarket, very high recognition. And in motorway services. And Stansted airport."

He added: "They always say the same thing, and we’re always very grateful to them. They say, 'You are our favourites. You make us laugh.'"

Although, judging by scenes on Gogglebox their living room may look cosy and pretty, the pair have admitted that their home has had its problems, but that it's come to be appreciated by anyone they welcome inside.

"Visitors actually like the grottiness because it makes them feel happy that their own house is superior. In some ways it's rude to have a spotless mansion," Mary told Ilder.

Speaking about the garden, which is full of vegetable patches and overgrown shrubbery, Giles expressed how pleased he is that it's often visited by wildlife: "There was nothing here at all when we arrived. Thanks to my stewardship, we now get a wide range of bird life. We even had a long-eared owl."

Meanwhile, Giles and Mary have admitted in the past that their home doesn't have central heating, instead relying on stained gas heaters and bubble wrap to double-glaze their windows. Elsewhere in their home, however, they're not short on space.

The pair have a large kitchen to host guests, a studio for Giles to work on his art and a large outdoor area in the front and back garden.

When Idler asked about their relatable relationship, which is a big hit among Gogglebox viewers, Giles replied: "There’s a friction there," and his wife added: "I think they like us for disagreeing agreeably. They like us fighting but not splitting up."