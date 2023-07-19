Escape to the Chateau's Dick Strawbridge teases wife Angel's new plans for home ahead of UK return

Escape to the Chateau star Dick Strawbridge has hinted at his wife Angel's future plans for their 19th-century French abode, the Chateau de la Motte Husson.

Taking to Twitter, Dick responded to a tweet from the stone paving manufacturer, Westminster Stone, who provided the paving for the family's stunning walled garden and suggested that Angel is looking to have more work done in their outdoor area.

The tweet in question, posted by Westminster Stone, read: "@dickstrawbridge and Angel from @thechateautv decided on Yorkstone paving for their walled garden and carried on the bold pattern from the folly - creating this bold seating area with our Old Provence Petite Lozenge & Charcoal Tile."

Dick was quick to reply to the post and praised the company for their beautiful work, quipping: "Have to say we love it, John… But the pain is Angela is thinking we need more - you have a lot to answer for!!"

© Dick and Angel Strawbridge The Strawbridge family have a beautiful Walled Garden

The TV star's latest post comes just a month after the family gave their fans an update on their beautiful garden, showcasing the colourful foliage, flowers, and fruit trees in full bloom.

In their newsletter, the couple wrote: "We are in the thick of our 'season,' and for us that means celebrations, guests, and the garden! It's blooming lovely here with an abundance of cucumbers, tomatoes, gooseberries, blackcurrants, salad... everything is bursting!

"And Mr Strawbridge could not resist going up in the cherry picker yesterday to capture summer in our Walled Garden!"

Dick and Angel are currently preparing to return to the UK for their upcoming book launch in October.

© Mike Lawn/Shutterstock Dick and Angel Strawbridge at their home Chateau De La Motte Husson

The two lovebirds, along with their children Arthur and Dorothy, will host two exclusive and intimate evenings at The Bristol Hippodrome and The London Barbican, which will be held on 22 and 23 October.

The family shared the announcement on their official Instagram page and teased what fans can expect in the caption: "Joining us on stage will be Arthur and Dorothy (yes, outfit planning has already commenced!), we'll all be reading extracts from the book, chatting about the creative process of putting pen to paper, sharing memories, funny tales, and pictures that didn't make it to print."

© Channel 4 The family are heading back to the UK in October for their book tour

The couple's book launch will mark their first trip back to the UK since their alleged fallout with Channel 4.

The broadcaster, which aired their popular reality programme, Escape to the Chateau, from 2016 to 2022, cut ties with the Strawbridges earlier this year. According to Deadline, the decision was made after an independent investigation was launched into Dick and Angel's conduct on the series.

© Channel 4 The Strawbridge family moved to France in 2015

It was reported that concerns were raised by the production company behind the show, Two Rivers Media, which said it would no longer work with the couple.

Dick and Angel addressed the report in a statement that read: "It was a Strawbridge Family decision early last year to conclude Escape To The Chateau."

They went on to say: "There are two sides to every story and from the incredible support we have received, most of you know that."