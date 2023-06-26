Simon Cowell's grand family home under threat by mastermind criminal - report

Britain's Got Talent judge Simon and his family have been targeted by thieves before

Britain's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell, 63, splits his time between his stunning Malibu mansion and his family home in Holland Park, London and it has now been reported that his UK property was under threat from a master criminal.

Plans to break into Simon's private home have been foiled, according to an investigation and report by The Sun, as a security expert has been accused of using his insider knowledge to hatch an illegal plan to steal from the star.

The blockbuster-type story involves the locks of the property being overridden in order for the intruder to gain access, but luckily the police have intervened before the offence could take place.

On Sunday, the father-of-one released a statement which read: "When I initially was told about this story by The Sun, I couldn’t believe it. It was like something out of a science fiction film. I want to thank the team at The Sun who have been working hard to expose this."

© Photo: Rex Simon's London home has strict security measures in place

It wasn't just Simon's home that was on the hitlist, as other A-listers were being targeted to, according to the report.

Simon's six-bedroom house is in one of London's most affluent areas, where the likes of David and Victoria Beckham also have a property. The exterior of the grand brick home features traditional sash windows, a large, classic black front door and plenty of security cameras dotted around.

The Beckhams live nearby too

Simon's property was previously the target of a burglary in 2015, where £1 million worth of jewellery was taken while the Britain's Got Talent judge and his family were allegedly asleep inside.

At the time, Simon expressed his fear after the event: “There is a constant fear it may be repeated and that it may be worse next time.

Simon has expressed his fear over son Eric getting caught up in future burglaries

"I'm very scared of what could have happened to my son if the burglar had gone into his room."

Simon shares his son Eric, nine, with his glamorous fiancée Lauren Silverman.

After that particular incident, the star stepped up the security at his abode, and installed the £15,000 locks as well as having in-person security guards.

Simon's Malibu mansion is so chic

In Malibu, Simon has another home, and this is where he spent months recovering after he broke his back while testing his new electric bike in the courtyard. The £18.3 million home was bought by Simon in 2017 and has even bathrooms and sits on a 1.63-acre estate overlooking the pristine ocean.

Outside, the property has a plunge pool and hot tub, a barbecue area and a koi pond, with floor-to-ceiling glass windows overlooking the space. How ideal for hosting? Simon also has a tennis court, however, previous aerial photos showed it being used as an overflow car park for when guests come over.