Heartbreaking moment Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani is told husband was 'with another woman' before shocking divorce

Selling Sunset fans were shocked earlier in 2024 when British real estate agent Chelsea Lazkani filed for divorce from her husband Jeff.

Jeff has appeared in several episodes of the Netflix reality show, often with Chelsea proudly extolling how wonderful their relationship was and how they had met when she first moved to Los Angeles.

But a new clip from the upcoming season eight premiere shows the moment Chelsea was told her husband had been spotted "making out" with another woman numerous times inside the W hotel – and the news came from Chelsea's longtime frenemy Bre Tiesi.

"I don’t know how the [expletive[ this is supposed to come out of my mouth right now," Bre says in the video, which you can watch below.

"A friend I’ve known for a couple of years, Amanda, asked to go to lunch. She told me that her friend, who she’s still very close with and sees, lives at the W Hotel in Hollywood, and that he saw your husband with some girl."

Bre then told Chelsea that her friend "pulled up receipts" to show Bre, to which Chelsea asked: "What did the messages say?"

"It said that he saw them making out in the lobby," a line which Chelsea then repeated, before Bre continued: "And that he’s seen them multiple times."

© Netflix Chelsea and Bre talk in a scene from Selling Sunset season 8

"I just wanted to come to you woman to woman because I’ve been here. I was married, my husband was doing the same thing with multiple women,” Bre concluded, referencing her ex-husband Johnny Manziel.

"I know you don’t necessarily care for me, but I wouldn’t wish this on you or anyone ever. Like I’ve seriously been there and it’s awful. But regardless, it was brought up, and I feel like you have the right to know."

© Instgaram Chelsea Lazkani with her son Maddox and daughter Melia

Chelsea and Jeff welcomed two children during their marriage, five-year-old Maddox, and three-year-old Melia.

The reality star filed for divorce in March and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their separation.

Chelsea joined the show in season five and immediately got off on the wrong foot with Bre when Bre joined the Oppenheimer Group in season six.

© Instagram Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi kss their son Legendary next to a Christmas tree

Bre, who is mom to two-year-old son Legendary with Nick Cannon, who is also dad to 11 more children, spoke about their unusual arrangement, and Chelsea called the relationship "rather off-putting".

Chelsea also called Nick a "master manipulator" and claimed that he was "creating multiple broken homes," later telling Bre it was "unfair" for Nick to keep allowing children to be born into a situation where their father isn't fully present.

