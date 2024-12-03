Holly Willoughby's new £8m family sanctuary after horror kidnap plot

Holly Willoughby made the decision to move out of her family home after it was at the centre of Gavin Plumb's horrid kidnap and murder plot, and now the former This Morning presenter is starting afresh in a new abode.

The Dancing on Ice star has upgraded from a £3 million home to a staggering £8 million property with six bedrooms, The Sun reports that the couple have chosen to stay in the South East of England. Holly lives with her husband Dan and three kids, Harry, Belle and Chester.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby shares sweet clip having fun

The publication revealed that Holly and Dan are renovating, working hard to make it the ultimate family residence.

After Holly's security scare, safety is understandably of utmost importance at the residence and appropriate measures will be put in place, this could include things like alarms, gates and extensive CCTV.

© Shutterstock Gavin was convicted for plotting to kidnap and kill Holly

While the mum-of-three has been relatively quiet since stepping down from her This Morning presenting role, last month she did take to social media to share a sweet video playing an interactive game, Box Bollen, with a young child.

© Getty Images The star has moved for safety reasons

The playful clip showed off a stunning kitchen with a beautiful skylight, a marble-topped island and a Belfast sink.

A panelled media wall housed a large flat-screen TV and underneath two scalloped wicker boxes were displayed on the floor.

It was unclear if this was the first glimpse fans have had inside Holly's new abode or if it was a show home for the purposes of the filming, as the video was an ad for the brand.

Holly Willoughby's former home

There is no doubt it would have been tough for the star to give up her Edwardian family home, a place she raised her kids and somewhere she shared many looks inside over the years.

The property has been filled with candles and home fragrance pieces from Holly's own Wylde Moon brand, and she's also very keen on crystals to give the place good feng shui.

© Instagram Holly used to have a dreamy outdoor kitchen

Fans have also seen inside Holly's private bathroom, which is worthy of a five-star hotel! There is a free-standing bathtub with a traditional tap feature and chic grey panelling on the walls.

The lounge was equal amounts chic and cosy with grey sofas decorated with striped cushions and a chevron rug.

© Instagram Holly's previous garden space

The garden was an undeniable highlight of the glorious home, with a vegetable patch and a truly stunning outdoor kitchen.