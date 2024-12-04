Princess Charlene's surprising Christmas scenes at grand home with two kids

Princess Charlene and her husband Prince Albert were joined by their children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella for their annual Christmas card photo, released earlier this week.

It was a chance for fans to see inside the home of the Monaco royals, The Prince's Palace of Monaco – and it's surprisingly cosy!

They may live in a vast palace but their humble living space with exposed stone walls and open fire is very pared back. The family posed in front of a tall Christmas tree, decorated with very chic bronze, gold and white decorations.

The family were all together for their Christmas portrait

They've opted for a matching garden on top of the mantle, complete with candles in hurricane jars. A basket of rustic pinecones was positioned under the tree and the family were perched on a throw-draped box.



All four of them appeared to match the muted-yet-stylish backdrop, wearing brown and beige tones for their Christmas card shot. "The Princier Palace is pleased to share with you the photo of the greeting card of the Princier family," read the caption when it was shared online.

The palace has a tree outside

Outside the palace, they've pulled out all the stops for visitors with a giant Christmas tree. Hundreds of white lights had been expertly wrapped around the branches, which were topped with traditional red and gold shiny baubles. A large white star took pride of place at the top of the Christmas tree,

The photo was shared online with a caption that read: "The Christmas tree at the Prince Palace. His Majesty Prince Albert II of Monaco will offer a recreational session to all Monaco children aged 5 to 12 on the afternoon of Wednesday, December 18, 2024, on the occasion of Christmas.

© Alamy A view of the facade of the Prince's Palace

"All Monégasque children, as well as those born to a mother who has retained or recovered Monégasque citizenship and aged 5 to 12 (born between 2012 and 2019) who wish to attend this children's party, must register, from Tuesday, November 26 to Thursday, November 28, 2024 by telephone 99.98.84.90 from 8:30 to 5:30 pm, or on the Palais Princier website, tab 'Christmas tree of the Palais Princier.'"

Wondering who's in charge of the décor at the palace? Charlene has been flexing her interior muscles it seems! Ahead of moving in, Charlene said: "This place needs a woman's touch. You can tell that a woman hasn't lived here for a while. I want to make some big changes to the interiors to modernise things and liven it up."