Earl Charles Spencer's new girlfriend Cat Jarman admires breathtaking sunset over Princess Diana's grave

Earl Charles Spencer is going through a difficult divorce with Countess Karen Spencer, but he is dedicated to keeping his followers up to date with glimpses of his beautiful home, Althorp.

On Monday, the 60-year-old uploaded a new photo taken of the grounds, overlooking his sister Princess Diana's burial site at the Round Oval Lake.

WATCH: Charles Spencer speaks about Diana's private grave

"Sunset over the Round Oval Lake at Althorp, this evening," Charles captioned the snap, and his new girlfriend professor Cat Jarman was among the first to like the post and it's now racked up over 3,500 hearts.

"Beautiful winter scene," penned one follower, while another simply wrote: "Stunning".

"This place was perfect for Lady Di" and "It is truly amazingly gorgeous in this photo. Nature is perfect, unlike humans, and gives me hope for a better future. May Princess Diana rest in this peaceful setting," a third and fourth wrote.

© NurPhoto Dr Cat Jarman is dating Charles

Members of the public are unable to visit the island where the late Princess of Wales is buried but they can pay their respects within the grounds of Althorp when the grand residence is open during the summer months for tours.

Karen VS Cat

© Shutterstock / Getty Images Cat is taking Karen to court

Charles and Cat first met in 2021 when she visited the iconic Althorp House to conduct an archaeological investigation. Cat is also a co-author of Charles' book, The Rabbit Hole Detectives.

As well as divorce proceedings, Karen is facing court as Cat is suing Countess Spencer for allegedly revealing her private MS diagnosis to Charles and others.

Karen's High Court defence papers have revealed she made a final request to Charles and Cat before departing Althorp.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Earl Charles Spencer and Countess Karen Spencer are divorcing

Karen sent an email to Cat herself, and in it, it said: "Not sure what Charles has shared with you of this, but I won't have you at Althorp while I still live here. That is a boundary I intend to hold. It's not fair to me, our daughter, or to all the staff, who are already distraught at the news of our divorce though having to serve Charles' long-term mistress. It's just too much to ask."

It took the Countess a while to move out of the premises due to the difficult search for alternative accommodation.

"It hasn't been easy finding a temporary rental that can accommodate seven horses, two sheep, four cats, and a dog - but with the help of some wonderful friends, we've finally found one. It's been a challenging time, but also one filled with so much generosity and kindness. No exact move-in date yet, but we’re getting close," Karen told her social media followers in November.