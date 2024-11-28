Earl Charles Spencer shocks fans with 'insane' update from Althorp

Earl Charles Spencer is going through a turbulent time with his estranged wife Countess Karen to move out of Althorp very soon, and more woe has been brought upon his ancestral seat due to an issue with flooding.

Princess Diana's brother took to Instagram to share an update with fans on Thursday morning, sharing a photograph taken by his conservation team revealing that a wall has fallen down as a consequence of flood waters.

He penned: "This gives an idea of the force of water that ripped through the landscape round @althorphouse during the weekend floods: this 400-year-old wall stood in the way of a brand new river of run-off water, and it was unable to withstand the pressure. 100 kg ironstone blocks were thrown back up to 70 metres, as the water won….

"The team at Althorp has been amazing - working round the clock to help those whose homes have been flooded, clearing roads, and minimising the impact of this shocking time. I couldn’t be prouder of their dedication and determination."

© Getty Charles Spencer inherited Althorp

Fans couldn't believe the terrible sight and many of them left shocked face emojis in the comments section. One wrote: "Good grief... so sorry this happened… hope all safe and things calm down," and another added: "Wow this is insane, that was powerful. Weather has gone mad." A third said: "Oh my goodness. That was some force of nature."

© Max Mumby/Indigo Charles is divorcing Karen

The storm had cleared by the time the photograph was taken as blue skies were captured on the snap. Hopefully it's a sign that brighter days are ahead!

Who is Charles Spencer's new partner?

The Earl is currently divorcing his wife Karen Spencer and is in a new relationship with Norwegian architect Dr. Cat Jarman, who is 18 years his junior.

In conversation with The Mail on Sunday, the Earl said: "I'm too old for hearts and flowers stuff, but the best way to describe it is that with Cat, I can be myself. She knows who I am. Who I really am. I don't have to pretend to be something I am not. And she brings out the best in me."

© TOPSTAR-WJ IMAGES/BACKGRID Charles pictured with Dr Cat Jarman

Cat and Charles actually first met at Althorp in 2021 when Cat came to the historic property in Northamptonshire for an archaeological investigation.

The grand residence must be the most romantic setting as Charles' late sister Princess Diana met King Charles (then Prince) there ahead of their courtship.