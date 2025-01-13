Royal household shares magical photo from Sandringham

Sandringham has been transformed into a winter wonderland, as captured in two new breathtaking photographs. The stunning images show the estate's historic architecture glistening and surrounded by the winter's frost.

The pictures, taken by photographer Gary Pearson, was shared on the official social media account for Sandringham Estate, and prompted a flurry of comments.

"Absolutely Stunning," one follower wrote, while another added: "Wow, stunning photo!" A third comment read: "So beautiful!"

The royal family's Norfolk estate

This royal retreat has been a focal point for family gatherings, particularly during the festive season, where King Charles and his loved ones come together to celebrate Christmas.

© Getty Sandringham is in Norfolk

The estate, which spans approximately 20,000 acres, is renowned for its picturesque landscapes, well-maintained gardens and iconic red-brick architecture.

Its rich history dates back to 1862, when it was purchased by Queen Victoria for her son, the future King Edward VII. Since then, it has remained a private residence of the royal family, passed down through generations.

Sandringham's grounds are open to the public at various times of the year, allowing visitors to explore its stunning gardens, museum and parts of the house itself.

Eco-friendly

Meanwhile, with sustainability on his mind, King Charles recently applied for planning permission to build a solar farm to generate electricity for the estate. The monarch hopes to place around 2,000 solar panels on horse grazing paddocks to provide zero-carbon energy.

© Getty The royal family gathered in Sandringham, Norfolk over Christmas

The plans lodged with King's Lynn and West Norfolk Council claim the solar farm will "meet current and predicted future electricity demands of the Sandringham Estate".

The application reads: "The location of the proposed panels is visually contained by existing development and mature vegetation, and the development would not result in the loss of any productive agricultural land."