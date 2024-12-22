Princess Kate's favourite festive accessory seen in new photo of royal decorations

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children are counting down to Christmas Day while staying at their beautiful home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall.

Anmer, a ten-bedroom country manor house which served as a wedding gift for Prince William and Kate from the late Queen Elizabeth II, is not only a stunning place for them to spend the holidays, but it's also conveniently close to the Sandringham Estate where they will be on the big day itself.

The Sandringham Estate is the ideal location for the festive day thanks to the spectacularly grand rooms, enormous grounds and beautiful Christmas decorations that the team work so hard to pull together at this time of year.

Kate's favourite Christmas accessory

One new photo shows royals fans a glimpse inside the fabulous residence showing off the stunning festive décor that is on display – and it seems that one of Kate's favourite festive accessories this season has made an appearance.

The door leading into a grand entrance hall is adorned with a pretty wreath made up of pine leaves, pinecones, holly bush leaves and other foliage.

© Sandringham Estate/X Royal fans got a sneak peek at the festive decorations at Sandringham

At the top of the wreath is a bright red bow, adding a pop of colour as well as a beautiful finish. The wreath is also hanging by gold velvet ribbon, adding even more festive splendour.

Bows have been quite the statement item this year for the royals.

The Princess of Wales wore a fabulous black velvet bow as part of her sensational ensemble for her annual Together at Christmas Carol Concert at the beginning of the month.

© Getty The Princess of Wales looked stunning at the service

Kate, 42, allowed the bow to be the centrepiece of her outfit. She also layered an ultra-chic longline red coat by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen on top, adding warmth as well as a super-flattering silhouette.

Under the coat dress, which is a go-to style for the fashion-forward royal, Kate wore a long pleated tartan red skirt by Emilia Wickstead. Kate also wore some fabulous, pointed-toe suede stiletto boots by Ralph Lauren.

© Getty Kate with her festive bow

Princess Charlotte adorably matched her mum, wearing a burgundy coat dress while also embracing the bow trend with a black bow in her hair, which was styled in an elegant half-up-half-down style.

© Getty Charlotte matched her mum wearing a bow in her hair

This isn't the first time Kate or Charlotte have worn bows, either on their clothes or as part of a headpiece. Kate has been spotted wearing bows plenty of times over the years, proving it's a failsafe way to add texture and elegance to a look.

The royals' Christmas plans

Meanwhile, William, Kate, and Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, will be hosted by His Majesty the King and Queen Camilla.

As per tradition, various members of the royal family will gather for a sit-down dinner at Sandringham on Christmas Eve when, according to Zara Tindall, they exchange gifts.

© Getty Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte in Sandringham on Christmas Day last year

Then, on Christmas morning, the family gathers to partake in their annual church walk on Christmas morning.

Senior members of the royal family, including the Wales family, King Charles and Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and Zara and Mike Tindall, are all expected to attend the service held at St Mary Magdelene Church.

© Getty Images Charles and Camilla leading the royals on Christmas Day in 2023

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, plus their two sons, August and Ernest, will not be in attendance. However, in a last-minute change of plans, her sister, Princess Beatrice, who is pregnant with her second child, will now attend on Christmas morning and is expected to be joined by her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, plus his eight-year-old son, Wolfie.